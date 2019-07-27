Pro Baseball TinCaps look to change their fortunes back home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps are back home with a three-game series against the Dayton Dragons this weekend after getting swept by the Bowling Green Hot Rods Wednesday through Friday.
The Midwest League’s Eastern Division-leading Hot Rods defeated Fort Wayne 4-2 Friday night.
Fort Wayne (11-22 second half, 44-57 overall before Saturday night) scored a run in each of the first two innings. Dwanya Williams-Sutton doubled home Jawuan Harris in the first inning, and Lee Solomon singled home Justin Lopez in the second.
Bowling Green scored three runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-2 lead, then added an insurance run in the eighth.
Omar Cruz started on the mound for the TinCaps and shut out the Hot Rods over five and one-third innings. He allowed two hits and three walks and struck out three.
Williams-Sutton had his third straight multi-hit game for Fort Wayne with three hits.
Saturday night’s TinCap game with Dayton at Parkview Field ended after press time. Fort Wayne entered the game by walking the fewest batters in the Midwest League, averaging 2.9 walks per nine innings, and has the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the low Class A league at 3.17.
The TinCaps take on the Dragons in the second game of the three-game series today at 3:05 p.m. at Parkview Field.
High Schools First fall practices days set at Westview
EMMA — Westview High School athletic director Darlene Mathew announced times for the first day of practice for the Warrior fall sports teams.
Girls golf will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. Every other sport will have their first practice on Aug. 5.
The boys and girls cross country teams will be leaving for a team camp at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.
The soccer teams will have two practice sessions on Aug. 5. The boys will practice on the main school field from 7-9 a.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Attendance is required for both practices. The girls will practice from 7-8:30 a.m. and from 6-8 p.m. at south field.
Volleyball will practice from 8-11 a.m. at the school’s gymnasium. The first boys tennis practice will be from 5-8 p.m. at the school’s courts.
