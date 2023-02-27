College Track & Field Gladieux, Barkey honored by MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University senior Jake Gladieux was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Track Athlete of the Week Monday while classmate Jacob Barkey was named the conference’s Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Gladieux won the MIAA title in the 60-meter hurdles for the fourth straight year on Saturday on the Trine campus, running a finals time of 8.13 seconds. He also finished third in the 200 at 22.52 seconds and was part of the Thunder’s 4-by-400 relay team that finished seventh in 3 minutes, 48.32 seconds.
Barkey, a DeKalb High graduate, was third in the weight throw with a personal best throw of 55 feet, 11.75 inches.
College Hockey Thunder ACHA D2 men fall in regional
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team lost to Minnesota 4-3 in overtime in a second-round Central Regional game Saturday afternoon at the Maryville University Hockey Center.
The fourth-seeded Thunder (18-11) trailed 2-0 until scored all of their goals in a span of 2 minutes, 47 seconds late in the second period. Reese Boehme, Yuli Lima and Dillon Fox scored for Trine.
The Golden Gophers tied the game midway through the third period and Shane Griffin scored 12:32 into overtime to win it and end Trine’s season.
Middle School Basketball Good week for CN 8th grade girls
LIGONIER — Central Noble’s eighth grade girls basketball team won both of its games in the West Noble Classic on Saturday, defeating Elkhart Christian 37-30 and beating the host Chargers 37-12.
The Cougars lost at Eastside 37-9 on Feb. 21 and won at Wawasee 38-37. CN will host Fairfield on Thursday.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of Feb. 20.
Bowlers of the week were Mike Ponko for men (154 pins above average), Kim Miller for women (118) and Owen Garrison for youth (140).
MEN: Moose — Mike Ponko 278, 745 series, Tim Klinker 276, 707 series, Ray Pence 267, 714 series, Jake LaTurner 267, Leo Lukemire 266, Yap Eddingfield 262, Travis Thompson 256. Booster — Jason Courtney 276, Michael Wallace 266, Kyle Baker 264, John Delucenay 258, Jake LaTurner 258. Friday Trio — Dan Hartleroad 277, 725 series, Mark Miller 257, 726 series, Rocky Barrand 257.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 206, 557 series, Sheila Surfus 201, Robin Goodman 200, 520 series, Nycole Adcox 534 series. Booster — Cheyenne Woods 238, 592 series, Heather Newman 217, 557 series.
YOUTH: Hayden Dibble 215, 640 series, Elizabeth Jones 209, 575 series, Autumn Klinker 208, 518 series, Harlee Toy 196, 544 series. Adult-Youth — Elizabeth Jones 256, 662 series, Josh Wirges 237, 696 series.
