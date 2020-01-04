LIGONIER — Host West Noble outscored Eastside 17-7 in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Chargers won Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference game by a 48-37 score.
West Noble improved to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in the NECC.
Eastside fell to 3-5 in all games and 1-2 in conference play.
Charger senior Joel Mast led all scorers with 13 points. Freshman Austin Cripe pitched in with nine.
The Blazers were led by 11 points from senior Gavin Pfefferkorn. Sophomore Gabe Trevino added nine points.
Cripe’s bucket with 26 seconds left in the third quarter put West Noble up 31-30 with eight minutes to play.
After Trevino’s free throw with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the third, Eastside would go nearly four minutes without a point.
Mast’s rebound bucket at 7:36 in the fourth got the Chargers going. He added a baseline drive for another score, and a Cripe free throw with 6:15 left extended the lead to 36-30.
A backdoor feed to Brandon Pruitt made it an eight-point advantage.
The Blazers,who had four misses and two turnovers on their first five possessions, finally got on the board on Logan Fry’s three with 4:45 to play. That cut the deficit to five points.
The Chargers scored the next five, however.
Eastside led 15-10 after a quarter.
Pfefferkorn hit a three with 1:23 left in the opening period, and after a West Noble miss, Trevino scored in transition.
West Noble scored the first six points of the second, taking the lead on Josh Gross’ bucket in the lane with 6:12 left in the half.
The Blazers endured another dry spell, not scoring until Pfefferkorn’s score on a lob from Noah Johnson with 2:52 left.
Despite missing on five possessions and committing turnovers on three others, that bucket had the visitors even at 17.
West Noble got two free throws each from Cripe and Mast, while Eastside got a transition bucket by Trevino before the half ended with the hosts on top 21-19.
Eastside is back in action tonight against Heritage in a game at the St. Rose Catholic School gymnasium in Monroeville. West Noble doesn’t play again until a Jan. 10 trip to Lakeland.
Eastside JV 41, WN 40
Eastside’s reserve team got 16 points from Santino Brewer and 14 from Zach Northrup. Bailey Kilgore and Joshua Rosales scored 10 points each for West Noble.
