ALBION — It was a great way to spend a Friday night, but it didn’t have a lot of finality.
Garrett’s girls went into a packed Central Noble gym, and survived the raucous Central Noble supporters to take a 42-38 Northeast Corner Conference win.
The Railroaders (12-4 overall, 4-3 NECC) took the lead for good on a Bailey Kelham free throw at 35-34 with 4:49 to go. They left the door open at the end, going 6-of-11 at the foul line in the final 1:12, but the Cougars (9-6, 5-2) couldn’t get key shots to drop at the end.
“Big-time environment, big-time program. For us to come out strong, then kind of get knocked back, we were able to fix it,” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “To finish with some stops, to finish with some free throws, I’m very proud of how we played.
“It wasn’t the same Central Noble (that won the Class 2A state title two years ago and reached semi-state last year), but there were still a lot of state championship rings still on that court.”
No finality? If the two teams would win their first-round games in the NECC tournament this week, they would play against each other Wednesday. And the young, promising Railroaders got a look at the physicality they have to match to one day reach their potential.
“We got knocked down a lot,” Lapadot said. “We’ve got a lot of getting stronger to do. The difference between them and us is they’re strong. We’re strong for our size, but we need to continue to gain some strength.
“It’s nice to see where we have to go and where we have to grow.”
The game is part of a brutal end to the season for the Cougars that coach Josh Treesh feels will help them improve.
“In order for us to continue to get better, we have to keep playing games like that,” Treesh said. “We’re on the road the rest of the year. We have to go to Eastside the first game of the conference tournament (Tuesday), and then we could have to play Garrett again.
“The last minute I think we took four layups. What else can you ask for? They missed some free throws and helped us out a little bit. We executed but we couldn’t get the shots to fall.”
The second half of the girls-boys doubleheader was dominated by Central Noble in a 91-31 win. The Cougars sprinted to a 26-2 lead after one quarter and led 44-9 midway through the second.
Connor Essegian had 25 points to pace Central Noble (8-2, 4-1), with Myles Smith scored 19 and Sawyer Yoder 16. Jayden Broadnax scored 21 for the Railroaders (2-10, 1-4).
In the girls game, Garrett 6-foot-1 sophomore Morgan Ostrowski drew two early fouls and was held out for portions of the first half, but came back to score 16 points and grab 14 rebounds to lead the Big Train.
“The key is the growth that girl has had as a player and as a person in two years, Lapadot said. “She didn’t get down, she kept playing, she kept her head.”
Kelham was limited to two points in the first half, but finished with 12.
Ashleigh Gray and Lydia Andrews both had 12 for Central Noble.
Garrett also defeated Central Noble in junior varsity play 40-22. Kaitlyn Bergman had 13 points, Madilyn Malcolm scored eight and Sophia Ruble had seven. Abby Hile scored seven and Kyndal Pease six for the Cougars.
Central Noble’s boys won the JV game 34-23.
