MISHAWAKA — Garrett junior Chase Leech was second at 160 pounds to highlight area action at the 44th annual Al Smith Classic Thursday and Friday at Mishawaka High School.
The Railroaders were 22nd out of 32 teams that scored in the prestigious tournament with 75 points. They were a half-point behind 21st-place Lake Central and a point behind 20th-place Plymouth. Prairie Heights was 27th with 55.
Garrett and Heights each had two wrestlers advance to the second day of the invitational on Friday.
Leech was 4-1 in the tournament with one pin and two major decision victories. He got past Lowell’s Kenneth Bisping 10-9 in a semifinal match on Friday, but lost by technical fall to Crown Point’s Sam Goin in the championship match 21-5 in 5 minutes, 7 seconds. Leech is 16-1 on the season. Goin won the 152 state title last season.
Garrett freshman Carter Fielden (16-2) was seventh at 120. He went 4-2 in the tournament with two pins. That includes sticking Penn’s Dylan Bennett at 2:49 in the seventh-place match on Friday.
The Panthers were led by Brock Hagewood in sixth place at 138 and Brody Hagewood in seventh place at 132.
Brock Hagewood (19-3) was 4-3 in Mishawaka with two pins. Hagewood got hurt at some point on Friday and was held out of the fifth-place match with Merrillville’s Lucas Clement as a precaution, said PH coach Brett Smith.
Brody Hagewood (19-2) was 4-2 at 132. He suffered a couple of close losses in consolation matches, 4-1 to Portage’s Tive Delgado then 2-1 to Jimtown’s Mikey Kalimani. But Hagewood bounced back by pinning Crown Point’s Griffin Van Tichelt in 54 seconds in the seventh-place match.
Also for Garrett, Xavier Nusbaum was 3-2 at 132. Grayden Clingan (182), Jack O’Connor (195) and Kameron Baker (106) all went 2-2 in the tournament. Both of Baker’s wins were by pin. O’Connor pinned Chesterton’s Mike Zielinski in 1:17 in the first round, then won by technical fall over Zionsville’s Kian Maclauchlan 16-0 in 4:38.
Kaleb Lounsbury (152) and Phillip Sheets (182) both went 2-2 in the invitational for Prairie Heights. Lounsbury pinned his first two opponents, but got hurt in his quarterfinal match with Western’s Mitchell Betz and could not finish that match. That ended Lounsbury’s tournament as he injury defaulted his next match.
Also noteworthy, Snider’s Julianna Ocampo became the first girl to ever win at championship in the Al Smith Classic. She won all five of her matches to win the 106 title. The first four wins were by pins, then she beat Lake Central’s Mason Jones by a 2-0 decision in the championship match.
FHS wins Eastern Classic
In Greentown, Fremont won all nine of its duals over Thursday and Friday and had five weight class champions: Ian Hawkins at 106, Corbin McCullough at 120, Zak Pica at 126, Essiah Kamer at 132 and Wyatt Claxton at 145.
On Friday, the Eagles defeated Taylor 60-18, Madison-Grant 48-31, Flora Carroll 64-6 and Tri-Central 42-36. Madison-Grant was second in the event with an 8-1 record and Tri-Central was third with a 7-2 record.
On Thursday, Fremont beat Tipton 51-12, Northwestern 57-12, Sheridan 54-22, host Greentown Eastern 42-37 and Eastbrook 52-30.
EN 4th in Spartan Classic
At Connersville High School Thursday and Friday, East Noble turned in a fourth-place team finish at the Spartan Classic with 161 points.
Greenfield Central won with 214 points. New Castle was second with 172, and Fishers was third with 166. Columbus North was fifth with 153.
For the Knights, Dallas Plattner led the team with a third-place finish at 152. He advanced to the semifinals, where he was pinned by Greenfield Central’s Isaiah Holden in 1:02. Plattner pinned Pike’s Barrington Hayes in 1:36 in the first round and earned a pin in 2:42 over Northeastern’s Ethan Neely in the second round. He bested Western Boone’s Evan Trent by pin in 3:08 in the quarters.
Kealan Fuller (106)and Ayman Ahmed (120) both finished fourth for East Noble. Rylee Biddle was fifth at 138, Cody Biddle was sixth at 145 and Ammer Ahmed was seventh at 126.
Barons, Blazers compete in Tri-State Border War
In the Tri-State Border War Thursday and Friday at Defiance (Ohio) High School in Ohio, DeKalb finished ninth as a team, while Eastside was 24th.
For the Barons, Drew Waldon won the championship at 113 pounds, besting Napoleon’s Alex Gonzales in a 12-9 decision.
At 126 pounds, Brandon Meyer won his first two matches by pin before bowing out in the quarterfinals with a 5-3 loss to Fremont-Ross’ Caleb King.
At 144, Braxton Miller got to the semifinals, after first- and second-round byes. He bested Berkshire’s Johnny Heiden in a 17-2 technical fall before falling to Findlay’s Ethan Mitchell in the semis in a 6-2 decision.
Elijah Knepper was seventh at 150 and was 5-2 in the meet.
At 285, James Hartleroad had a first-round bye, then defeated Jake Pekar of Franklin (Wis.) in the second round by a 7-2 decision before besting Indian Lake’s Dylan Valerio in the third round by a 6-0 decision. Hartleroad fell to Allen East’s Eli Criblez by pin at the 1:09 mark.
For the Blazers, Lane Snyder placed fourth at 113, going 4-2 with two pins.
Briar Munsey won his first three matches at 138 and placed fifth. He was 5-2 in the tournament.
At 120, Linkin Carter also advanced to the semifinals before losing to Perkins’ Wyatt Nemitz. Carter finished sixth.
