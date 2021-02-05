FREMONT — Fremont is wearing the underdog label with pride in its own Class 1A sectional. The Eagles put on the glass slippers with hard hats Friday evening to upset Bethany Christian 37-36 in the first semifinal.
Fremont (6-18) will host Blackhawk Christian (18-6) in the sectional final today at 7 p.m. The Braves beat Hamilton 94-12 in the second semifinal Friday night.
“Why not us? Why not now?” Eagles coach Scott Sprague said. “I’m so happy for these girls. They battled. They left it on the court.”
Fremont was well aware that Indiana prep basketball guru John Harrell made it an 18-point underdog Bethany, who enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history.
The Eagles overcame 25 turnovers to pull off the upset and held the Bruins’ super freshman duo of Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems to a combined 7-of-27 shooting from the field.
Fremont turned the ball over eight times while Bethany Christian did not turn the ball over at all in the first quarter. But the Eagles led 7-4 after eight minutes.
Fremont made some plays down the stretch while the Bruins could not get a lead to tilt the game in their favor.
Eva Foulk and Jada Rhonehouse hit back-to-back three-pointers to turn a three-point deficit for Fremont into a three-point lead at 27-24 with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Stoltzfus overcame some mistakes and a tough night shooting to make some shots in the second half. Her three-pointer tied the game at 29 with 2:32 left.
Sophomore Natalie Gochenour had four steals off the bench and made one of two free throws to put the Eagles up 30-29 with 2:21 left. Rhonehouse two free throws to put Fremont up three with 1:47 left.
The Bruins got within a point three times the rest of the way. But Fremont held them off.
Katie Berlew made one of two free throws with 9.6 seconds left to give the Eagles a 37-33 lead. Willems came back the other way and hit a three-pointer with about three seconds left. But Bethany Christian did not have a time out left to stop the clock and time ran out.
Fremont had a big student cheer block with more people allowed to attend games. Rhonehouse said the team was lifted by its peers in the stands.
“The big thing was being at home and having a student section,” Rhonehouse said. “That helped us tonight and we had momentum from the beginning. It made us 10 times better.”
Rhonehouse had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists for Fremont. Berlew had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Foulk had eight points, six boards and a key block late in the game.
Stoltzfus had 14 points and six steals for the Bruins (17-7). Senior Mia Reinhardt had nine points, and Willems had eight points, seven rebounds and five steals.
The Eagles know they have another challenge in front of them tonight.
“We’re going against a good team from a great school. We’ll see what happens,” Sprague said.
Rhonehouse said, “We really had nothing to lose. We have to go into (the final) the same way.”
Blackhawk Christian 94,
Hamilton 12
Twelve players scored for the Braves, including four in double figures. Hailee Kline had 13 points.
Morgan Stuckey had eight points for the Marines (0-8).
