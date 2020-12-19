WINONA LAKE — Central Noble fought off any run DeKalb tried to put together for a 68-56 victory Saturday in the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College.
The Barons had no answer for Connor Essegian, who led all scorers with 32 points. Logan Gard held his own with DeKalb big man Connor Penrod and finished with 14 points and a handful of blocks. Sawyer Yoder also finished in double digits with 10, and he had the responsibility of guarding the Barons’ Cole Richmond, who had 31 points Friday against Norwell. Yoder held him off the scoreboard and allowed him just two shots the whole game.
“(Central Noble) watched the film of (Friday) night, and they came out and face-guarded Cole the entire game. (Yoder) is a good defender and he just didn’t leave the entire time,” said DeKalb acting head coach Scott Pettis, who is filling in for Rod Cone. “We were trying to create some things by penetrating to the basket, hoping he would help and leave Cole some, but they didn’t do it.”
Penrod led DeKalb (2-2) with 19 points, and Donnie Wiley and Alex Leslie each had 10 points. Nolan Nack and Brantley Hickman dropped in seven apiece.
“We knew they were going to be a really good team,” Pettis said. “They’ve got a lot of good players. We knew their height was going to be an issue for us, but I thought our kids competed like crazy.”
Like Friday night against West Noble, the Class 2A No. 10 Cougars (5-1) jumped out to an early double-digit lead versus DeKalb. Six points from Gard and three combined threes from Yoder and Essegian gave Central Noble an 18-8 lead with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
“I thought it was pretty good (Saturday). I liked the way we ran the floor other than a few scouting report things on some right-hand drives and letting Penrod go to his left hand too much in the first half, I thought the effort was good. I thought the intensity level was good. It’s an improvement from (Friday) night. Now, we just have to keep that going one step at a time,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “It was a good overall effort.”
Penrod cut the lead back to single digits with a bucket inside. He scored eight of the first 10 points by the Barons, all coming against Gard in the paint.
“In the first half, I didn’t think he did a good enough job forcing him to his left shoulder. He doesn’t go to his right shoulder too much,” Bodey said. “I thought in the second half it was better. I thought Logan had an all-around good game. He was good offensively for us. His effort was good. It was a step in the right direction for Logan, too.”
A three by Aidan Dreibelbis and a pair of free throws by Gard made it 23-12 after the first quarter, and Central Noble looked like it was on its way to a blowout win.
DeKalb fought back and opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run, led by Wiley, who had a three-point play followed by a midrange jumper.
However, the Cougars had their own short run to make it a 10-point game. Gard, Essegian and Yoder all helped push the lead back to a more comfortable margin.
The lead quickly increased to 20 points at the beginning of the third after Essegian hit two threes and Yoder hit another to take a 44-24 lead.
Penrod and Wiley helped shrink the lead back to 13 before the fourth quarter. Wiley hit his second three-pointer, and Penrod scored seven points in the final 2:20 of the period.
The lead was cut to 10 and briefly eight after Leslie got involved. He hit back-to-back triples and another shot inside the arc to make it 59-51 midway through the fourth.
Essegian then took over. He scored seven of the final nine points by the Cougars, including three free throws to seal it.
The Central Noble defense didn’t allow DeKalb to get back in the game. But Bodey would like to see more improvement and better execution in the final stretches of games.
“In the second half, I thought we had too many turnovers. At one point, I asked coach and we were at four. We had some trouble, not from anything DeKalb did, just getting from our point guard to our wings, getting the offense started,” Bodey said. “Then, I thought we forced some things. We’re going for lay-ups and free throws the last couple of minutes, and I thought we took some lay-ups that were definitely contested, which should be uncontested at that point in time.”
Central Noble hosts Bremen Tuesday while DeKalb is off until Jan. 5 at home versus Heritage.
