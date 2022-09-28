WATERLOO — Take care of business.
That’s what the tennis teams of DeKalb and Fremont did in opening round of sectional play Wednesday, dispatching their respective opponents 4 games to 1.
Fremont was a 4-1 winner over Prairie Heights. With one doubles match going to three sets, it took a little longer for the final outcome, but DeKalb topped Angola 4-1.
The Barons and Eagles will return to decide a champion tonight at 5 p.m. at DeKalb High School.
Fremont improved to 16-4 in all matches.
At no. 2 singles, Fremont’s Colton Guthrie topped Prairie Heights’ Breyton Ambler 6-3, 6-0. Corbin Beeman won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
The Eagles won both doubles matches.
Andrew McEntarfer and Aiden Dornbush were 6-1, 6-1 winners over the Panthers’ Keegan German and Braeden Morr at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 doubles, Tyler Miller and Jeremy Rode were 6-0, 6-0 winners over Prairie Heights players Spencer Zook and Landry Keipper.
While the Panthers’ season comes to an end, No. 1 singles player Leyton Byler will advance to regionals as an individual after he defeated Fremont’s Brody Foulk 6-2, 6-1. Regional play will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday at Concord High School.
DeKalb won all three singles matches and at no. 1 doubles.
In singles play, no. 1 Owen Holwerda was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Angola’s William Buchanan. At No. 2 singles, the Barons’ Wyatt Derrow was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Haven Stockamp. Grant Stuckey won at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1 over Angola’s Johan Calo Mina.
The no. 1 doubles team of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel were 6-4, 6-0 winners over Angola’s Quinn Aldred and Brady Warren.
The No. 2 doubles match needed a third and deciding set to determine a winner.
Angola’s Max Brandon and Jed Mortorff won the first set 6-1, but the DeKalb duo of Grant Fetter and Matt Beckmann won the second 6-4. Brandon and Mortorff captured the deciding set 6-4.
“It was a good match tonight. Angola brought a lot more tonight than the regular season,” DeKalb coach Todd Hartsough said afterwards. “I was impressed with their two doubles teams as well.
“(Now), we have Fremont. It was a tough match in the regular season,” he said. “It was 4-1, but there were a lot of close matches in that match.
“I’m looking for them to come at us strong and hopefully, our team can match what we had or do better than what we did in the regular season.”
With the win, DeKalb improved to 12-6 in all matches.
“Tonight, we did better than we did in the regular season at some of the positions,” Hartsough said. “That was nice to see.
“There were a lot of great matches. I give Angola all the credit for giving us all we could handle tonight.”
