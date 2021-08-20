NEW HAVEN — It came down to the final possession.
Garrett’s Chase Leech hit a 25-yard field goal in double overtime, lifting the Railroaders to a 21-18 win over the New Haven Bulldogs Friday.
Trailing 18-6 in the fourth, the Bulldogs scored twice in the final 7:20 of regulation, including a touchdown with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in regulation, to tie the game and force overtime.
Neither team scored in the first overtime, and New Haven was denied on offense in the second. The Railroaders were unable to find the end zone on three plays from the Bulldog 10, and turned to Leech, a member of Garrett’s soccer team, for the winning margin.
New Haven scored first, but Garrett scored the next three touchdowns to lead 18-6 with 11 minutes left in regulation.
Robert Koskie got Garrett’s first score on a 1-yard run with less than a minute remaining in the first half. The score was tied 6-6 at the break.
The Railroaders got an 8-yard run from Koskie midway through the third quarter, and early in the fourth, Aaden Lytle scored from a yard out to give the visitors an 18-6 lead.
New Haven had defeated Garrett 47-21 last season at Garrett’s Memorial Field.
Garrett hosts DeKalb Friday.
Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, the Eagles scored early and often for new head coach Trevor Thomas. They led 29-0 after one quarter and 42-0 at the half against Raider team that only played junior varsity football in 2020.
South Bend St. Joseph 27,
Lakeland 0
On Father Bly Field at Leighton Stadium in South Bend, the Indians held the Lakers to 132 of total offense.
Sophomore quarterback Alex Ortiz ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns and completed 8-of-12 passes for 112 yards for St. Joseph.
Kham Malaivanh rushed for 83 yards on 20 carries for Lakeland. Caleb Sellers and Carlos Espino each made four solo tackles and three assisted tackles. Sellers also rushed for 39 yards on three attempts.
The Lakers were plus-one in turnover margin, recovering three Indian fumbles.
