Prep Volleyball Garrett loses in sectional semifinal
ANGOLA — Garrett lost to Angola 25-16, 25-13, 25-13 in a semifinal match of the Class 3A Angola Sectional on Saturday.
Logan Smith had 10 assists, eight kills and eight digs for the Railroaders, who finished their season at 29-5. Morgan Ostrowski had 10 digs, five kills and two block assists.
The seventh-ranked Hornets went on to win the sectional, rallying from two sets down to defeat No. 2 Bishop Dwenger in five sets Saturday night for their second sectional championship in program history.
College Football Trine loses to Olivet
ANGOLA — Trine University lost to Olivet 34-17 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game Saturday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
The Thunder (3-3, 0-3 MIAA) stayed close with the Comets past halftime with the help of taking advantage of a turnover early in the third quarter. Freshman quarterback Alex Price threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Gutting, and Lucas Garza kicked the extra point to cut Olivet’s lead to 21-17 with 1 minute, 50 seconds gone in the second half.
But the Comets (6-0, 3-0) responded with a touchdown of their own on the ensuing drive and the visitors held Trine off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.
Noah McMinn had 27 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns for Olivet. Kaleb Jarrett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
Price threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 83 yards and 17 carries for the Thunder. Ivan Upshaw led the defense with 12 tackles, including seven solos.
College Soccer Trine women, Calvin play to 2-2 tie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s soccer team tied Calvin at 2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Saturday afternoon.
Paige Schiebel tied the match at 2 with 15 minutes left in regulation time for the Thunder (3-7-3, 0-4-2 MIAA) on an assist from Madison Sanderson.
The Knights (3-8-3, 1-2-2) outshot Trine 28-10, but the Thunder found a way stay even after 110 minutes of play. Carmen Sweigard made seven saves in goal for Trine.
Courtney Reece scored her fifth goal of the season for the Thunder on an assist from DeKalb graduate Marisa Robinett early in the first half.
