WATERLOO — Norwell’s girls seemed on the verge of taking control.
DeKalb wasn’t going to let a night of hard effort go to waste, however.
After falling behind by 10 at the start of the foruth quarter, the Barons scrapped back to within three twice in the final 1 1/2 minutes but fell short against the Class 3A No. 8 Knights 36-32 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Saturday night.
Threes by Biz Martin and Lillie Cone pulled DeKalb to within 33-30 at the 1:20 mark. Mackinzie Toliver made two clutch free throws to get the lead to five with 37.5 seconds left. Martin did the same with 13.1 seconds to go.
The Barons sent Toliver back to the line, and she hit the front end of a one-and-one with 9.9 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
DeKalb (5-8 overall, 0-3 NE8) played just six players and three did all the scoring. Ashley Cox had 12 points, Cone had 11 and Martin finished with nine.
Norwell (10-3, 2-1) got 11 points from Kennedy Fuelling and 10 from Emily Todd in giving 25th-year coach Eric Thornton his 399th career win.
The Barons weren’t there just to play the Knights tough, but their effort pleased coach Noah Stuckey.
“You take Norwell and what they’ve done for the last 20 years and you compete with them for four quarters — they took a little bit of a lead there and we still had the effort to cut it to three,” Stuckey said. “A few better shots, a few better possessions, but the effort was there, the intensity was there.”
Normally deadly from three, the Knights couldn’t find their touch, making only 7-of-26. Fuelling had three of those.
“Tuesday (in a win over Prairie Heights) we did the same things, we made them shoot from the outside,” Stuckey said. “They’ve got their 6-1 girl (Skyla Tomasek) and we kept her off the boards pretty well (she had two points and six rebounds). The defense is working well.”
Norwell made up for it with its swarming, trapping defense which harassed the Barons the instant they reached midcourt.
“That’s what was the biggest difference between a four-point game and us maybe winning the game,” Stuckey said. “There were just three or four possessions where we didn’t handle their pressure very well and they got layups at the other end.”
Norwell limited the Barons to one basket in the last 6 1/2 minutes of the first half and rallied for a 17-15 halftime lead. DeKalb had seven of its 17 turnovers in the second quarter.
After Cox went coast-to-coast with a rebound to tie it at the start of the second half, the Knights made an 11-0 run to go ahead 28-17 before the Barons recovered to get the last two baskets of the third quarter.
Norwell was a 40-18 winner in the junior varsity game. Sienna Abbott scored eight points and Scout Warner had five for the Barons.
