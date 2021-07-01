FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Komets will be playing for the ECHL Kelly Cup tonight in Game 4 of their Finals series with South Carolina.
The puck will be dropped on Memorial Coliseum ice at 8 p.m. with the Komets having a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 series. They will have two chances to win at home as they go for their first league championship since Central Hockey League’s President Cup in 2012.
Fort Wayne defeated the Stingrays 6-4 in Game 3 Wednesday night at Memorial Coliseum to take the series lead.
The contest had an exciting start where the teams were tied at 2 just past the halfway point of the first period. Both South Carolina goals were scored on the power play.
Fort Wayne scored three straight goals from the middle of the first period through the early stages of the third period while Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson held strong against a Stingray ambush that began in the second period.
Ferguson stopped all 20 South Carolina shots in the second period where the Stingrays outshot the Komets 20-4. Brandon Hawkins scored in that period to give Fort Wayne a 4-2 lead.
South Carolina outshot the Komets 39-10 over the final two periods. Fort Wayne scored on three of its 10 shots in the final 40 minutes to maintain the advantage en route to the victory.
Ferguson made 45 saves. Shawn Szydlowski had two goals and an assist to lead the Fort Wayne offense.
Hawkins had a goal and two assists for the Komets. Olivier Galipeau and Alan Lyszczarczyk each had two assists. Matthew Boudens, Stephen Harper and Anthony Nellis also scored for Fort Wayne.
Dan DeSalvo had two goals and an assist for South Carolina. The Stingrays need to win tonight to force a deciding Game 5, which will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
