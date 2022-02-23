ANGOLA — In the first round of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament Wednesday night, the No. 1 seeded and No. 3 nationally ranked Trine Thunder began their campaign of returning to the conference championship in impressive fashion, defeating the Kalamazoo Hornets 97-39 to advance to the semifinals Friday night.
“For the first game of the tournament, I thought we came out and played at a high level,” Thunder coach Andy Rang said. “We didn’t want to back down at all, and we don’t care what the name on the jersey says. We want to play Trine basketball and I thought we did that for a good 40 minutes.”
All 15 players who came into the game for the Thunder scored, with 10 of them scoring in the first half. Kayla Wildman led the team with 18 points, with Tara Bieniewicz adding 14.
“We’ve said it all year long that this is the deepest team we’ve ever had,” Rang said. “Each and every one of them proved it tonight and it just goes to show how hard everybody works at it.”
Just over halfway into the first quarter, the Thunder led 17-3 after a layup by Sam Underhill. Underhill finished the game with six points. The Hornets would add a 3-pointer afterward, but Trine went on a 10-0 run the final 2:25 to push their lead to 21.
Trine increased its lead to 48-19 at halftime behind a well-balanced shooting attack that led to a 48.6% shooting percentage at the break. The Thunder shot 42 percent for the game.
The third quarter was all Thunder, with Trine outscoring the Hornets 31-8 to lead by 52 and rubber stamp their spot as the team to beat.
“I’m proud of my team,” Rang said. “They’ve worked hard all year long to be able to host this tournament here and that’s a credit to them. Hopefully we can just keep winning and working hard.”
Other top scorers for Trine were Brooke Brauher (9 points, 5 rebounds), Kelsy Taylor (8 points, 7 rebounds), Sidney Wagner (8 points, 6 rebounds) and Sophie Sloneker (7 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists).
For the Hornets, Kelsey Diekman finished with a team-high 11 points. Kalamazoo’s season ends at 4-22.
Trine (23-2) will host a semifinal game Friday against Alma, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
