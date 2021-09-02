ANGOLA — After getting to play a few games last school year, Trine University’s football team feels more than ready for this 2021 season, which begins tonight at Manchester.
“Playing in the fall and spring last year has us way further along offensively and defensively,” seventh-year Thunder head coach Troy Abbs said. “That has allowed us to dial back our physicality in training camp.
“They have done such a good job with the retention of our scheme. The timing between quarterback and wide receivers is the best it has ever been.
“After playing in the spring, we’re just building on what we’ve done. A large group stayed in town over the summer. They did a great job in the offseason getting together and working out. Our upperclassmen did a great job in the fitness tests to set the tone this preseason.
“Our goals don’t change. We expect to win MIAA championships. Our team leaders have set goals higher than that. We’re ready to go.”
The Thunder went 4-1 in the 2020-21 academic year, winning both games in the fall against Adrian and Manchester before going 2-1 against Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rivals in the spring. Trine beat Adrian and Olivet after opening the spring with a home loss to Albion.
Many NCAA Division III football programs did not play games last school year because of COVID-19 concerns. MIAA program Hope was among them. Alma and Kalamazoo each played two games in the spring before shutting things down.
No official standings were kept for football in the MIAA last school year due to COVID-19 interruptions, but the conference did recognize Albion as its regular season champion. The Britons only played games in the spring and won all three games against MIAA opponents. They were picked to win the conference in the coaches’ preseason poll released a little over three weeks ago.
Hope was picked second and Trine was picked third. The Thunder bring back many key players, including 11 defensive players who started games before.
Abbs thinks the linebacker group is among the best the Thunder have ever had, led by junior captain Kyle Naif. On top of that, senior cornerbacks Aaron Dean and Angel Sanchez have worked out for scouts with the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions. So second year defensive coordinator Ben Cullen has a lot to work with.
“Naif is a super-talented kid and a straight A student,” Abbs said. “Senior Keysean Amison (27 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in 2020-21) is another one of our team captains and is the anchor of our defense. He is fast, strong, and is a bad dude.”
Naif only played in two of the spring games, and had 20 tackles, including 16 solos, and two pass breakups. Sanchez played all five games last season and made 17 tackles (10 solos), two interceptions and three pass breakups. Dean, an Eastside graduated, broke up four passes and had an interception. He was also big on special teams, blocking a field goal attempt and returning it for a touchdown in the fall game at Adrian.
Junior Marc Guerrero will be the other starter at safety.
Angola graduate Marcques Tagliaferri, a junior, is also a starting linebacker along with senior Tyler Pollard. Tony Nikodemski is also back for his senior season after leading Trine in tackles last year with 33 (16 solos, 17 assists).
A couple of strong, high motor guys will start at defensive tackles in sophomores Kendall Himes (6-foot-3, 275 pounds) and Jacob Jackson (6-0, 275). Senior Jacob Yoder and sophomore Jamon Gibson will start at defensive ends. Abbs said freshman and DeKalb graduate Trestan Kern has impressed in preseason camp as he makes the transition to defensive tackle.
“We’ve got to communicate better, run to the ball and be in a bad mood when we get there,” Abbs said.
The offense is experienced in the skilled positions with a lot of new faces up front.
Senior receiver and former DeKalb Baron Colin Goebel and junior running back Xaine Kirby, the MIAA’s leading rusher last year, are the Thunder captains on offense. Kirby rushed for 458 yards and six touchdowns last year and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He also caught three passes for 56 yards.
Junior quarterback Alex Price continues to grow, and Trine’s top seven leading receivers from last season are back. Price, from nearby Reading, Michigan, completed 55% of his passes (61-111) for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. He also had a rushing score.
“Alex has all the potential in the world,” Abbs said. “He has really improved. We put a lot on him pre-snap and post-snap and as a processor of information he’s second to none.”
Junior Kale Lawson led Trine in receptions last year with 13. Those were for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Classmate Brandon Kline led the team in receiving yards with 240. He got those in 12 catches and had a TD. Sophomore Connor Arthur (11 receptions, 212 yards) led the Thunder in receiving touchdowns in 2020-21 with three.
Kyran Pearson is also back in the receiving corps along with senior tight ends Adam Gutting and Seth Vargo.
Danneh Alpha, a sophomore from Hawaii, is the starter at fullback. Freshman and former Northridge Raider Dominic Crowder will also contribute in that position.
The Thunder have quality depth in all skilled positions. Abbs is also excited about junior Jaylyn Williams, sophomores Joe Forney and Danny Vinson and freshman Charles Anderson at running back. Anderson is a bigger back at 6-1, 200 pounds from Hartland, Michigan, who can fly.
Junior Matthew Shoemaker is a part of the tight end rotation after earning All-State honors on the offensive line for Warsaw as a prepster.
The starters on the offensive line at Manchester will be all juniors Peyton Dustin (6-5, 285) at left tackle, John Nash (6-2, 245) at left guard, Jonathon Ross (6-2, 290) at center, Garrett Durkac (6-0, 260) at right guard and Jackson Linback (6-5, 285) at right tackle.
The backups are junior Connor Ousley (6-5, 315) at left tackle, sophomore Alex Lewis (6-2, 300) at left guard, freshman Mekhi Simmons (6-1, 260) from Carmel at center, junior Latrell Lapsley (6-0, 265) at right guard and freshman Logan Lefeld (6-3, 240) at right tackle.
“You look at our 2-deep, I’m impressed with the job our assistant coaches have done recruiting,” Abbs said. “They come from all parts of Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, and even from Texas, Florida, Arizona and Hawaii. They’ve done a fantastic job.”
The specialists are largely returning. The big leg of senior Ryan Hibbetts will placekick after making all seven of his extra-point kicks and making 6-of-8 field goal tries with a long of 48 yards last year. He kicked the longest field goal in program history at 53 yards in 2019.
Sophomore Braden Moore will be one of the punters after averaging 29.9 yards per attempt in his 13 punts last year, and Avilla’s Warren Joseph is back as the long snapper. Moore will share punting duties with senior Brayton Rader.
Pearson will return kicks and punts. Dean will return punts, too.
Two solid track guys for Trine will also be in the mix returning kickoffs in senior Josh Davis and junior Jake Gladieux, the reigning NCAA Division III outdoor champion in the 400-meter hurdles.
Abbs is coaching the running backs and is adjusting to more of the chief executive officer role of a football program as the head coach. He has ran the defense for a long time before handing it over to Cullen last year.
“It’s nice being neutral and I get a heck of a lot more sleep than I used to,” Abbs said. “Trine University has outgrown the dual role and I’ve focused on being a better head football coach. Coach Cullen is a proven guy. He’s been a Division II defensive coordinator and been an offensive and defensive coordinator at the Division III level.”
Trine has upgraded its non-conference schedule. It hosts Rose-Hulman on Sept. 11, hosts Mount St. Joseph (Ohio) on Sept. 18, and travels to Centre (Ky.) on Sept. 25.
In the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, MSJ was picked to finish second and Rose-Hulman was picked to finish third. The Lions have been a consistent winner for the past several years. The Fightin’ Engineers were 4-1 last year and made the NCAA Division III playoffs in 2016.
Centre made the Division III playoffs three times since 2011. It won a playoff game in 2018 and had a perfect regular season in 2014.
Trine will square off with Manchester today at 7 p.m. in North Manchester.
Trine 2021 Football Schedule
September: 2, at Manchester, 7 p.m.; 11, Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.; 18, Mount St. Joseph (Ohio), 1 p.m.; 25, at Centre (Ky.), 7 p.m.
October: 2, Adrian, 1 p.m.; 9, at Olivet, 2 p.m.; 23, Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.; 30, at Albion, 1 p.m.
November: 6, at Alma, 1 p.m.; 13, Hope, 1 p.m.
