GARRETT — Basketball is a game of runs.
Angola put together enough makes together from the free-throw line to finish the game on a 7-2 run to defeat Garrett 40-36 and win the Class 3A Garrett Sectional championship Saturday night.
The Hornets (19-5) came into the 2020-21 season with a new head coach and a few new faces. Those new additions mixed with the likes of Hanna Knoll and Lauren Leach came together and won their second sectional title in three years.
“It tough to talk about right now honestly,” Angola head coach Nick Burlingame said. “I’m just so happy for the girls. They’ve worked hard all year. They bought in.”
“Crazy, unpredictable journey, you know? Nobody knew was really sure what was going to happen right at the start with a bunch of young players, new coach and it all came together for us,” Angola senior Hanna Knoll said. “Everything’s falling into place just how we wanted. It’s really been an awesome year.”
Class 3A No. 13 Angola opened the game on a 10-2 run, then No. 3 Garrett (20-3) answered with an 18-0 run to double up the Hornets 20-10 midway through the second quarter. Angola finished the first half with a 9-1 run to make it a two-point game at the break.
“I think our composure and energy. We went on a run at the start, then they went on a run too. Just staying tough through that helped us overcome it all at the end,” Knoll said.
Knoll led all players with 16 points, five rebounds and four steals.
“That’s Hanna Knoll. She’s the best, she really is. There’s a reason why she’s our all-time leading scorer. There’s a reason why she’s going to play Division-I basketball, and when the going gets tough, it’s nice to have a player like her,” Burlingame said.
Lauren Leach had seven, and Riley Pepple and Kylie Caswell each added five for Angola.
Garrett was led by Morgan Ostrowski, who ended up with 15 points, and Bailey Kelham had 13 before she fouled out with 5:41 left in the game.
A three by Caswell put Angola ahead 24-21 with 5:16 left in the third quarter.
Kelham answered with five in row, including a three to regain the lead. She hit another three from the corner with one second left to give her team a 29-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.
After a drive from Knoll cut the margin to one, her teammate Megan Nisun fouled out. Then, moments later Kelham picked her fifth foul. After Kelham went to the bench with 5:41 remaining, the Railroaders scored five points the rest of the game.
“We just couldn’t score,” Garrett head coach Bob Lapadot said. “We had one good run, and that was about it. I don’t know what we ended up from the free-throw line, but we were 2-for-6 in the first half in what essentially comes down to a tie game, you need every point you can get.”
Pepple hit a jumper just inside the three-point line to give Angola the lead, 35-34 with 2:35 left.
Then, it came down to which team could hit their free throws. The Hornets went 5-for-8 in the last two minutes while Garrett only made two trips to the stripe but made both of them.
Angola faces Norwell at the Class 3A Bellmont Regional next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.