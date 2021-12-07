The Indiana Football Coaches Association released its 2021 All-State teams on Monday and East Noble senior Rowan Zolman led the many area selections by making the Top 50 team at wide receiver.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Zolman had 24 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns this past season for the 6-3 Knights. He led EN in receiving yards and was second on the team in receptions.
On defense, Zolman made a team-leading 91 tackles, including 72 solos. He broke up three passes, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles and had an interception.
Several other area players received All-State honors. Regional champion Eastside led the area with five selections, including four making the Class 2A Senior All-State teams and sophomore offensive lineman Dane Sebert being picked to the 2A Junior All-State Team.
Blazers on the 2A Senior All-State Team are quarterback Laban Davis as an Athlete, offensive lineman Isaiah Fuentes, tight end Gavin Wallace and linebacker Dax Holman.
Davis completed 67% of his passes (105-157) for 1,709 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He was also very effective as a runner, especially during the Blazers’ run to semi-state. He ran for 2,195 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry.
Sebert and Fuentes were big in paving the way and protecting Davis in order for him to make plays.
Wallace had 28 catches for 428 yards and eight touchdowns. Holman made 86 tackles, including 50 solos, 12 for loss and 3.5 quarterback sacks.
In Class 4A, Knights offensive lineman Chris Hood and EN defensive back Nick Munson made the IFCA 4A Senior All-State team.
Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski and Nick Nondorf were named to the Class 1A Senior All-State Team. Bianski was picked as a defensive lineman, and Nondorf made the team as a wide receiver.
Bianski made 102 total tackles, including 60 assists and a program record 29 tackles for loss. He had four sacks and three pass deflections. He is Churubusco’s career leader in both tackles for loss (90) and sacks (16.5).
Nondorf had 1,138 all-purpose yards this past season. He caught 26 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball 49 times for 464 yards and four touchdowns.
In Class 3A, three area gridders made the Senior All-State team: Garrett’s Trey Richards at defensive back, West Noble kicker Julio Macias and Charger Braxton Pruitt on the defensive line.
Richards led the Railroaders in tackles with 120. That included 68 solos. He also had three pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The Purdue-bound Macias led West Noble in scoring. He had 11 field goals and made all 11 of his extra-point kicks. Twenty-five of his kickoffs were touchbacks.
Pruitt led the KPC Media Group coverage area in sacks with 11.
