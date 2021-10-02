HUNTINGTON — It wasn't just about having the individual champion for the East Noble girls Saturday.
The Knights also ran to the team championship at the Northeast 8 cross country meet on the Huntington University course.
East Noble was two places from having all seven runners receive All-NE8 honors and posted a score of 35, with Leo second at 66.
"These girls worked hard to get where they're at," East Noble coach Mark Liepe said. "They weren't supposed to win by as much as they did. They had a good race.
"Last week (in the New Haven Invitational on the same course) we were a little flat, but we were going through a little illness and fatigue level. We just had to rest up a little bit."
The Knights had the individual champion in freshman Addison Lindsey, who won in 18:48.
"I felt really strong," Lindsey said. "My coaches felt I might have gone out a little fast at the beginning. I was expecting Addie Wiley (the defending NE8 champion from Huntington North, who was battling illness) to be up front with me.
"Then I was thinking she was just going to take off in front of me. I gained on her in the second mile and I felt really good. I'm happy about my time and my place."
DeKalb was fourth in the team standings at 113, edging Columbia City by one point. The Barons had three all-conference performers.
In the boys race, DeKalb was fifth with 87 points and East Noble was seventh with 143. The Barons had three runners earn all-conference recognition and the Knights had two.
Along with Lindsey, the East Noble girls had two other All-NE8 first-teamers, Rae David (fifth, 20:14) and Dakota Rodgers (sixth, 20:18).
The top seven finishers were named to the first team, places 8-14 were second-team all-conference, and slots 15-21 received all-conference honorable mention.
Lydia Keihn (ninth, 20:29) and Rachel Becker (14th, 20:38) made the second team, and Lilly Crow (20th, 21:45) was honorable mention. Cady Smith (23rd, 21:53) narrowly missed.
"It was just the girls working hard, giving it their all and pushing it to their best," David said.
"The other teams helped us a little bit," Liepe said. "I don't think Leo and Huntington ran as good as they are. They're going to come back and be strong.
"Today we ran strong as a group one through seven. Our seventh girl was almost honorable mention all-conference."
DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett made first-team all-conference for the third year in a row, finishing third in 19:38. Abby DeTray (12th, 20:34) was second-team all-conference, with Olivia Woodcox (17th, 21:17) earning honorable mention.
Carter Van Gessel (sixth, 16:55) represented DeKalb on the boys first team. Landon Knowles (11th, 17:16) and Jaren McIntire (12th, 17:20) both made the second team.
Drew Sillaway (eighth, 17:03) just missed the first team for East Noble and freshman Trey Warren (13th, 17:25) joined him on the second team.
"Our boys didn't finish very well, but our first four guys either ran a personal best or almost a personal best," Liepe said.
"Drew Sillaway ran a good race and Trey Warren, a freshman, was second-team all-conference. It's tough for freshman boys to place high in this conference."
Another Knight freshman, Thomas Brinker, (37th, 18:58) broke the 19-minute mark for the first time.
Austin Hall of Columbia City was the individual champion in 16:00, and the Eagles took the team title with a score of 62, with defending champion Bellmont second at 75.
Northeast 8 Cross Country
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 62, 2. Bellmont 75, 3. Huntington North 84, 4. Leo 84, 5. DeKalb 87, 6. Norwell 126, 7. East Noble 143, 8. New Haven incomplete.
First-team All-NE8: 1. Hall (CC) 16:00, 2. Guise (Bel) 16:11, 3. Shappell (Leo) 16:26, 4. Niswander (HN) 16:28, 5. Arnos (NH) 16:50, 6. Van Gessel (DK) 16:55, 7. Mills (CC) 17:01.
Second-team All-NE8: 8. Sillaway (EN) 17:03, 9. Harrold (CC) 17:08, 10. Steidinger (Leo) 17:14, 11. Knowles (DK) 17:16, 12. McIntire (DK) 17:20, 13. Warren (EN) 17:25, 14. Byerly (HN) 17:28.
Honorable mention All-NE8: 15. York (HN) 17:29, 16. Litchfield (Bel) 17:31, 17. Webb (Bel) 17:34, 18. Hartleroad (Leo) 17:40, 19. Waldman (Nwl) 17:41, 20. Peterson (Nwl) 17:43, 21. Obringer (Bel) 17:45.
Other DeKalb: 29. Mason 18:21, 34. Worden 18:41, 43. Meyer 19:05, 46. Knepper 20:27.
Other East Noble: 38. Brinker 18:58, 42. Pickering 19:01, 47. Torres 21:45.
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. East Noble 35, 2. Leo 66, 3. Huntington North 72, 4. DeKalb 113, 5. Columbia City 114, 6. Norwell 138, 7. Bellmont 163, 8. New Haven incomplete.
First-team All-NE8: 1. Lindsey (EN) 18:48, 2. Wiley (HN) 19:18, 3. Bennett (DK) 19:38, 4. E. Norris (Leo) 20:02, 5. David (EN) 20:14, 6. Rodgers (EN) 20:18, 7. Beaubein (Leo) 20:18.
Second-team All-NE8: 8. Lahr (CC) 20:27, 9. Keihn (EN) 20:29, 10. M. Norris (Leo) 20:33, 11. Bragg (HN) 20:33, 12. DeTray (DK) 20:34, 13. Colclesser (HN) 20:34, 14. Becker (EN) 20:38.
Honorable mention All-NE8: 15. Kahn (Nwl) 20:42, 16. Mullinax (CC) 21:11, 17. Woodcox (DK) 21:17, 18. Reinhard (Nwl) 21:27, 19. Stine (Leo) 21:28, 20. Crow (EN) 21:45, 21. Bleke (Bel) 21:45.
Other East Noble: 23. Smith 21:53.
Other DeKalb: 37. K. Gentis 23:07, 44. M. Gentis 24:01, 46. Yoder 24:52.
