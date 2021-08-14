BUTLER — It didn’t take long for Eastside football coach Todd Mason to decide he was ready for more football.
The scoreboard at Luers Field reached :00 in last year’s 56-49 Class 2A sectional championship loss, and Mason was ready to go again.
“We are 100% ready to go,” the Blazer coach said. “We have been ready for this ever since we lost that heartbreaker at Bishop Luers. It’s been in our brain since then, and we are ready to get back to football.
“We don’t need any motivation.”
The fact that the Knights reached — and probably should have beaten Western Boone in the Class 2A state championship game, had it not been for two costly penalties in the closing seconds — tells Eastside players and coaches they could have been playing in Indianapolis in November.
Like any coach will tell you, getting there is half the battle. Believing you can get there is an important first step.
If the 2020 loss to Bishop Luers wasn’t enough proof, Mason is quick to point out that Eastside’s 2019 season was ended by Eastbrook, who reached the Class 2A state finals that season.
“The number one focus was to improve our bodies, and we’ve done that,” Mason said. “We got faster, we got stronger. We’re doing all the things we need to do in order to take that next step and attempt to win a state championship.
“As we progress, the one thing that’s going to have to happen is our kids have got to believe it,” he said. “That’s the hardest part of all this. We can put their bodies in a position to win it, but they’ve got to know they can win it.
“That’s been the step-by-step process of talking and trying to ensure that our kids believe they can win a state championship.”
When asked what he likes most about this group, the Blazer coach points to competitiveness.
“I love the fact that they hate losing,” Mason said. “We’ve talked about this; I’m not so sure it’s that they love winning as much as they just despise to lose.
“That’s been part of me my whole life. Winning’s expected. It’s the disappointment of losing.”
The 2021 Blazers will bring a mixture of size, speed, athleticism and physicality every Friday night.
Mason expects to use more double tight end packages on offense while employing more blitz packages to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
“The last two years, we’ve lost to the team that made it to the state championship,” Mason said. “We have been knocking on the door of state championship stuff. We’ve just got to believe we can do it.
“I believe in these kids,” he said. “As coaches, we have done a great job of putting those kids in positions to win, and the kids have done a great job of playing their hearts out. When that happens, that’s special.”
