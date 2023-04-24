LAGRANGE — Lakeland's boys golf team proved it was a little deeper than the rest of the field at its home invitational Saturday and won with 320 at Heron Creek Golf Course.
It was a LaGrange County sweep at the top as Westview was second with 340 and Prairie Heights was third with 345. The Panthers were three shots ahead of fourth-place Angola. Warrior sophomore Silas Haarer was the tournament's individual medalist with 4-under par 67.
Garrett was eighth with 388, and led by sophomore Carter Demske's fourth-place individual finish with 74.
Eastside was ninth with 429, West Noble was 10th with 431 and Churubusco was 12th with 467.
The Lakers had three players finish in the top nine, led by invite runner-up Ben Keil with 70. Fellow senior Tommy Curtis was fifth with 77 working his way back from a wrist injury. Junior Nate Keil was ninth with 81.
Freshman Kyle Hartsough rounded out the scores that counted with a 92.
Curtis said the Lakers took pride in protecting the home course advantage.
"I felt everybody played really well," Curtis said. "We're fortunate with the grounds being wet, but the greens played firm.
"Ben was outstanding. I played good enough, and Nate played really well."
Curtis injured a wrist on a shot at Garrett Country Club where his hand hit a tree in the Lakers' season opening match with the Railroaders on April 13. There was tendonitis and carpal tunnel symptoms that came with it.
Curtis missed the Goshen Invitational on April 15 and the Lakers' match at West Noble with the RedHawks on Wednesday. He came back Thursday for Lakeland's match with Oak Farm Montessori at Cobblestone in Kendallville. He was less than full strength in shooting 51.
"I battled through it," Curtis said. "Ben has been helping out. It's nice that my teammates have been rally around me as well as our young coach (Casey Rowe)."
Westview and Prairie Heights was part of the last half of the field that finished in the mid-afternoon where conditions deteriorated for a brief time. Winds kicked up and it momentarily sleeted. Those players dealt with that for anywhere from a couple of holes to a few holes.
"If we kept a level head, we can do this," Warriors coach Jeff Marchant said. "Silas was Silas. Wade (Springer) really worked on his game and started out way better than her did the last time out.
"I'm proud of each and every one of our guys."
Wade Springer was 10th in the invite with an 81. Keil finished ninth with his 81 by winning a tiebreaker over Springer.
Westview also had Brett Springer with 93 and Bryan Yoder with a 99.
Prairie Heights defeated the Warriors on the Panthers' home link 187-199 on April 12. That may have surprised some. A spectacular round from Haarer played in big from keeping Westview ahead of the Panthers Saturday.
Heights is developing into being one of biggest surprises in the area this spring.
Junior Noah Butler was eighth with an 80 to lead the Panthers. Three PH players were in the 80s with freshman Braeden Morr's 86 and junior Brayden Levitz's 87.
"We came out and they knew what it took to get it done," Panthers coach Allison Hall said. "Our boys put in a lot of work with Chris Tilbury in the offseason. We'll head into more of our conference matches with confidence.
"Noah's putting was on fire," Hall added. "His irons was great and he played well off the tee."
Mason Gruner led Angola with 82. Gage Hankey and Johnny Hersel had 87s.
Braxtyn Chamberlain led the Blazers with 95. Luke Schermerhorn paced the Chargers with 96. Joey Eminger had 99 for Churubusco.
Lakeland Invitational
Team Scores
1. Lakeland 320, 2. Westview 340, 3. Prairie Heights 345, 4. Angola 348, 5t. Goshen and Concord 353, 7. Elkhart Christian 373, 8. Garrett 388, 9. Eastside 429, 10. West Noble 431, 11. Jimtown 461, 12. Churubusco 467.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Silas Haarer (WV) 67, 2. Ben Keil (LL) 70, 3. Aiden Hibbard (ECA) 74, 4. Carter Demske (Gar) 74, 5. Tommy Curtis (LL) 77, 6. Todd Kauffman (Gsh) 79, 7. Charlie Deuel (Ccd) 79, 8. Noah Butler (PH) 80, 9. Nate Keil (LL) 81, 10 Wade Springer (WV) 81.
Individual Scores by Team
Lakeland 320 — B. Keil 35-35 70, T. Curtis 38-39 77, N. Keil 43-38 81, K. Hartsough 47-45 92, Rasbaugh 52-51 103.
Westview 340 — S. Haarer 34-33 67, W. Springer 42-39 81, B. Springer 44-49 93, Litwiller 58-55 113, Br. Yoder 52-47 99.
Prairie Heights 345 — Br. Morr 42-44 86, L. Byler 51-41 92, B. Levitz 44-43 87, Butler 40-40 80, Abbott 56-47 103.
Angola 348 — Gruner 42-40 82, Hankey 44-43 87, Kuster 52-46 98, Plush 47-45 92, J. Hersel 45-42 87.
Goshen 353 — T. Kauffman 39-40 79, McLaughlin 43-46 89, Br. Sheets 49-42 91, T. Scott 49-45 94, Narayan 47-49 96.
Concord 353 — Deuel 40-39 79, Prough 46-40 86, B. Harris 47-48 95, Schraw 48-45 93, Brunner 50-47 97.
Elkhart Christian 373 — A. Hibbard 37-37 74, K. Hibbard 48-45 93, Hiler 51-54 105, Overmyer 52-52 104, Vida 52-50 102.
Garrett 388 — C. Demske 36-38 74, C. Overbay 47-46 93, Borns 48-51 99, DeKonick 66-56 122, Bl. Sheets 72-66 138.
Eastside 429 — Minnick 59-54 113, Chamberlain 45-50 95, Czaja 58-53 111, Bendel 56-54 110, Helbert 55-60 115.
West Noble 431 — L. Schermerhorn 47-49 96, I. Mast 55-52 107, Phares 55-53 108, Ewell 62-62 124, Cripe 58-62 120.
Jimtown 461 — Gravender 48-48 96, P. Phillips 66-57 123, Watts 63-56 119, Hoffman 63-65 128, L. Gingerich 64-59 123.
Churubusco 467 — Eminger 49-50 99, Ummel 61-58 119, VanHouten 67-64 131, J. Snyder 66-66 132, Jacks 59-59 118.
