ANGOLA — Trine University’s Evie Bultemeyer is one of the top female cross country runners in the nation in NCAA Division III. She showed how good she is on the campus she adores.
Trine hosted the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Championship for the first time Saturday and Bultemeyer continued her strong season by winning the women’s race in a 6-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 34.9 seconds.
It was Bultemeyer’s third victory of the season and it was probably the sweetest of them all this season for the former Homestead Spartan considering it was on her home turf.
“It meant so much to represent the school I’ve fallen in love with,” Bultemeyer said. “I’m proud to do that for my team.
“I’ve trusted in my training and have been pushed to get to this level,” she added. “I’ve had little bumps with an ankle injury and being sick. But I am comfortable in my workouts and with everything I do.”
Bultemeyer led the Thunder women to a second-place finish behind champion Hope, 32-49. Trine’s men also finished second. The runner-up finishes were the best finishes ever for both Thunder teams in the MIAA meet.
The Trine women ran well, according to coach Zach Raber.
“I thought the girls ran a fantastic race,” Raber said. “The girls ran what the guys didn’t. The girls were aggressive and ran absolutely courageous. They fed off of each other.
“Evie looked great. We just need to keep her healthy,” he added. “She has been responding well to everything we do. She has a chance to do something really special.”
Bultemeyer made the All-MIAA First Team and was named the conference’s Most Valuable Player after the meet. She was joined on the MIAA First Team by freshman Alli Smith and junior Elizabeth Lohman. Smith placed fifth in 23:39.2, and Lohman was sixth in 23:40.4.
“Lohman was not in the top seven on her own high school team, but continued to work,” Raber said. “There are some good vibes with this women’s team. They have a lot of momentum.
Lohman ran for prep state power Carroll, but her best running has come after her stint with the Chargers.
Trine just finished ahead of Calvin, who was third with 54 points. Saint Mary’s was fourth with 115, followed by Kalamazoo (156), Alma (157), Albion (204), Adrian (239) and Olivet (250).
Sophomore Chloe Brittain was 13th overall for the Thunder in 24:27.8 and made the All-MIAA Second Team. Freshman Amira Faulkner, the top athlete on Trine’s women’s triathlon team this season, was 26th in 25:04.9. Junior Stacy Dibley was 49th in 26:09.2.
In the men’s race, Calvin won with a perfect score of 15 points. The top five finishers were Knights, led by race champion and MIAA MVP Jonathan Ellis in an 8K time of 26:02.7. Eleven Calvin runners finished in the top 20.
The Thunder were led by senior Vilis Vuskalns, who was seventh overall in 26:37.1.
Raber said Vuskalns was right where he needed to be. But top two runners, DeKalb graduate Jack Beakas and Westview graduate Derek Miller, had off races.
Beakas was eighth in 26:50.8, and Miller was 12th in 27:02.9.
“Derek had a bit of an injury, but came back,” Raber said. “This was Jack’s only off race of the season. The guys weren’t quite as aggressive.”
Junior Neil O’Brien was ninth for Trine in 26:57.4, and classmate Levi Neuzerling was 15th in 27:16.5.
Vuskalns and Beakas were picked to the All-MIAA First Team. Miller, O’Brien and Neuzerling made the Second Team.
Albion and Hope tied for third with 113 points. Alma was fifth with 142, followed by Adrian (158), Olivet (163) and Kalamazoo (232).
Calvin College will host the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional on Nov. 16 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
