LAGRANGE — West Noble swept Tippecanoe Valley in three games at the Class 3A volleyball sectional at Lakeland Thursday. Scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.
Maysie Clouse had nine kills and six aces for the Chargers. Carolina Flores had eight kills to go with three aces and 10 digs.
Molly Jones had six kills. Samantha Klages had 24 assists and Dana Ritchie led the defense with 20 digs.
In Thursday’s other match, defending champion NorthWood defeated the host Lakers in three games. Scores were 25-20, 25-17, 25-9.
West Noble meets Jimtown in Saturday’s first semifinal at 11 a.m., with NorthWood facing Wawasee at 12:30 p.m. The title match is at 7.
In 3A play at Angola, the host Hornets advanced by defeating Bishop Luers in three games. Scores were 25-15, 25-17, 25-10. Woodlan ended Garrett’s season in three games. Scores were 25-22, 25-17, 25-14.
Defending state champion Bishop Dwenger will battle Concordia in the first semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m., with Angola facing Woodlan at 12:30 p.m.. The title match is at 7.
In Class 1A action at Blackhawk Christian, the host Braves got past Fremont in four games. Scores were 25-17, 25-18, 24-26, 25-12.
Blackhawk moved ahead to a semifinal match with Hamilton Saturday at 11 a.m. Lakewood Park will play in the second semifinal.
