CARMEL — The goal for any prep athlete is to take your game as far as it can possibly go. And that means state.
DeKalb senior girls golfer Lillie Cone did that not just once, but twice. On Saturday, Cone wrapped up a special high school career with her second consecutive appearance at the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club.
Cone shot a 75 on Saturday — seven shots better than the 82 she posted in Friday’s first round — for a two-day total of 157. That was good for a three-way tie for 12th place with Noblesville’s Caroline Whallon and Carmel’s Michaela Headlee.
What made the difference in Saturday’s final round?
Better putting, Cone said. “The greens were really fast," she added.
She also got off to a better start on Saturday, she said.
“I struck it pretty well," Cone said.
Cone shot a 39 on the front nine on Friday, with three bogeys. Saturday, she made par 36 on the front, with one bogey cancelled out by a birdie.
Cone shot 39 on the back nine on Saturday with three bogeys – four shots better than Friday’s 43.
During Saturday’s final round, Cone said it was sinking in that her high school career was coming to an end — but ending on a very high note with another turn on the biggest stage in Indiana prep girls golf.
It was an emotional day, Cone said.
When she looks back on her DeKalb career, Cone said the memories that will stand out the most will be the simple things, mainly spending time with the girls on the team, as well as helping them improve their games and watching that assistance pay off on the course.
DeKalb coach James Fislar said Cone is a special player both on and off the golf course.
“It’s been an amazing three years with her,” Fislar said.
Cone is a three-time sectional champion and collected 26 single-match victories over her varsity career. She was a two-time state qualifier, finishing 30th as a junior.
“She’s been a great player and a great leader, always encouraging the other athletes,” Fislar said.
Fislar said the program is in good shape for next season, with sophomore No. 2 Sophie Pfister moving up to take over the No. 1 spot to lead a young core young core of returning players.
Cone plans on playing golf at the college level and is planning on majoring in nursing, hopefully somewhere in Indiana.
Cone has just enough time to take a breath and then start getting ready for the 2022-23 girls basketball season. Cone plays shooting guard for the Barons.
