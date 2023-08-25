The field for area boys cross country looks strong in 2023, and it’s led by Westview’s Noah Bontrager and Angola’s Sam Yarnelle.
The pair both qualified for last year’s IHSAA state meet. As a freshman, Bontrager was 12th (15:41) and Yarnelle, now a senior, finished 75th (16:35.20).
West Noble lost its top runner, Grant Flora, who is now running at Indiana Wesleyan. But the Chargers should still be among the top teams in the area.
Here is a brief glance at other area boys cross country teams.
Angola
Coach: Shane Ross, second season
The Hornets will be strong again in 2023, with their entire squad back, led by the aforementioned Yarnelle. Other returning letterwinners include senior Gavin Hinkley, junior Cooper Enyeart, and sophomores Kaden Klink, Gavin Cooke, Grady Hoover, Brady Leininger and Leo Yagodinski.
Key newcomers for Angola include freshmen Landin Stultz, Aiden Burns and Ethan Growe.
“Our team has high expectations this season, and we are really looking forward to seeing the evolution of this young group,” Ross said. “We expect the team to compete at a high level this season.”
West Noble
Coach: Mike Flora, fourth season
The Chargers were NECC champions in 2022, as well as coming in second at the NECC Super Duals. They finished second at the sectional meet, third at regionals, and 14th at semistate.
Key returning runners for West Noble include Evan Rodriguez, Nathan Troxel, Devon Bartlett and Xavier Hofmeister.
The Chargers lost Grant Flora, Isaac Silva and Nate Shaw to graduation. Caleb Petersen and Ben Sprague will be key newcomers.
“This is going to be an interesting season,” Coach Flora said. “We are replacing our top three athletes and a top distance runner in Grant Flora. However, there is a lot of talent in this new group. They are a combination of youth and experience.”
Westview
Coach: Lyle Bontrager, fifth season
The Warriors have several returning letterwinners along with Noah Bontrager, the coach’s son. Those other letterwinners include Christien Noward, Nick Bontrager, Cole Bontrager.
They lost Lyndon Miller, Adrian Miller and Chad Herschberger to graduation. Key newcomers include Kyle Mullet and Evan Beachy.
“We’ll be small in numbers, but will still be very competitive against schools our size,” Coach Bontrager said.
DeKalb
Coach: Mark Beckmann, second season
The Barons were NE8 champions in 2022. They won their sectional championship and were sixth at the regional meet.
Returning letterwinners for DeKalb include seniors Will Haupert, Mathias Hefty, Jaren McIntire and Tim O’Keefe.
The Barons lost Levi Abernathy, Gabe Barton, Elijah Knepper and Landon Knowles to graduation.
Key newcomers for DeKalb include freshmen Corbin Smith, Alex Stahl, Justin Shepherd, Korbyn McKean, Hayden LaRowe, Greer Exford, Jesse Clingan, Kamron Muehlfeld and Matthew Scheumann.
Beckmann said a major goal for his squad is to break into the top five teams at the regional meet and advance to state. The seven returning seniors will be crucial to that effort, Beckmann added.
East Noble
Coach: Mark Liepe, 35th season
The Knights were sixth at the NE8 meet last season and ninth at the sectional meet.
Returning letterwinners for East Noble in 2023 include junior Thomas Brinker, junior Trey Warren and sophomores Logan Golden, Aiden Hoffman and Nate Schlotter.
East Noble lost Matt Pickering to graduation.
Key Newcomers for the Knights include Ryker Quake, Gavin Sowles, Ian Burkhart and Cody Itoney.
“The team picked up a few runners that should contribute to the team’s success and will look to improve greatly over last year’s team results,” Liepe said. “The goal is always to place well in the conference and advance in the state tournament.”
Liepe likes his team’s prospects in 2023 despite its relative youth.
“They are still a very young team with no seniors, but we like what we see, and we are excited for what this team has waiting for them this season,” Liepe said.
Churubusco
Coach: Kermit Hogeston, 10th season
Evan Palmer and Elijah Smith will lead the Eagles this season.
Palmer was one of the area’s top middle distance runners last spring in track and field. He qualified for state in the 800-meter run.
Garrett
Coach: Jim Petre
Senior Gavin Weller has proven in the earlygoing to be a runner to keep an eye on. Classmate Nate Presswood will another solid leader for the Railroaders. They have a lot of young runners around them.
Aiden Boltz, Conner Boltz and Carter Fielden return. Carter Coffman and Kohen Smith are newcomers expected to add quality to the pack.
“Two great seniors, with a pack of young freshmen and sophomores that will contribute greatly to the team,” Petre said.
“There will be some other boys that will step up and also help make the team stronger.”
Lakewood Park
Co-head coaches: Mark and Jami VandeVelde, first season
Last year, the Panthers had Lakewood Park’s first individual boy to advance to regionals in school history in Jackson VandeVelde.
Returning letterwinners for Lakewood Park include Jackson VandeVelde, Caleb VandeVelde and Sied Anthony Mansojer.
Zander Ritenour and Kellen Warner, both incoming freshmen, will be key newcomers for the Panthers. Ritenour finished fifth at last year’s middle school state track meet and could be one of the fastest freshmen in the area, according to his coaches.
“While our team may be young this year with 5 freshmen and only 3 returning letter winners from last year, we project to be one of the fastest and deepest teams that Lakewood has ever had,” Coach VandeVelde said.
The leadership of seniors Mansojer and Jackson VandeVelde will be key with a young team, Coach VandeVelde added.
Junior Jackson Kruse, sophomore Isaac Thurber, freshman Jeff Fletcher and freshman Riley Motz will battle for two varsity spots.
Central Noble
Coach: Clint Phares
Malachi Malcolm and Kyle Knafel are the top two returning runners for Central Noble.
Lakeland
Coach: Guy Glick
The Lakers graduated two very strong runners in Caden Hostetler and Zeke Wachtman. Both runners were KPC Media Group All-Area selections. Hostetler ran in the semi-state and is running for Vincennes University.
Freshman Memphis Martin will be a youngster worth watching for Lakeland.
Eastside
Coach: Trisha Hill, third season
The Blazers return Andrew Strong, one of their top runners. They look to be more competitive in the area.
Fremont
Coach: Tom Davis, first season
Davis will share his experiences as one of the best paracyclists in the world with a small Eagle team.
Fremont will have a couple of returning runners, including Shaun Fansler.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Susan Allshouse
The Panthers will be less experienced in 2023 with the graduation of Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo. He regularly made deep postseason runs in both track and cross country, and is now running at Trine University.
Hamilton
Coach: Kody Ahrens, third season
The 2023 Hamilton boys cross country squad includes a pair of returning letterwinners, juniors Caleb McMullen and Harry Richter, and a pair of newcomers, freshmen Copper Farnham and Robert Schiek.
“We are looking to continue to grow in the 2023 season,” Ahrens said.
