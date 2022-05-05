GARRETT — The big hit eluded Garrett, which in turn was a little too generous.
Columbia City right-hander Chris Barstol pitched a five-hit shutout, and the Eagles took advantage of walks and wild pitches to give him enough runs in a 3-0 victory Wednesday.
Barstol was efficient, spent most of his time ahead in the count, and let his friends help him in the field. He had just two strikeouts, but got the key outs when he needed them.
The Railroaders (9-3) brought the tying run to the plate in the last of the seventh on singles by Aaden Lytle and Jacob Molargik, but Barstol induced a game-ending groundout.
“We were right on him, we just couldn’t find any holes tonight,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said. “We couldn’t find the big hit. That was the biggest issue.”
The Eagles (9-5) did not have a run batted in, but benefited from five walks and nine wild pitches from Garrett. Columbia City’s last two runs scored on pitches that went to the the backstop.
“They didn’t earn anything,” Richards said. “We gave them all of it and we didn’t earn ourselves anything.
“We’ve got to have a short memory. (Tonight) is a big game (at Eastside).”
The Eagles scored their first run on a bizarre double play in the second inning. They loaded the bases on two walks and a single by Barstol.
Eli Platt lifted a short pop fly to left, but Garrett left fielder Elijah Johnson and shortstop Luke Byers collided, with the ball popping free.
A runner scored from third, but with all the runners having to hold to see if the ball would be caught, the Railroaders retrieved the ball and got outs at second and third to end the inning.
The Eagles added two more in the third, aided by three walks. Designated hitter Brady Schroeder’s double was the only hit of the inning.
Luke Holcomb kept it at 3-0, blanking the Eagles on three hits over the last four innings with five strikeouts.
Lytle wasn’t retired all day for Garrett with two hits and a walk. Jaxson Nodine hit the ball the hardest for Garrett, but his rockets to shortstop and third base ended up as outs.
Leadoff hitter Brock Dailey had two hits for Columbia City.
