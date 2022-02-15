CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco boys basketball team is starting to put it together just at the right time.
With just about a week and a half left in the 2021-22 regular season, the Eagles won their third game in their last four tries Tuesday night at home, outgunning visiting Garrett in an NECC contest, 56-40.
This was a seesaw affair in the first half: the Eagles (3-15 overall, 2-7 NECC) surge out to an early 11-4 lead at the first stop, only to see Garrett open the second stanza with an 11-0 run to take a 15-11 lead.
The Eagles responded by outscoring the Railroaders (5-14, 2-7) 13-8 over the remainder of the half to take a razor-thin 24-23 lead into the locker room at intermission.
Churubusco surged out to a 40-30 lead at the final stop and cruised down the stretch to hold off Garrett and secure a confidence-boosting win.
’Busco coach Shannon Beard liked the way his team rebounded from a disappointing 55-53 loss to South Adams last Saturday night.
“We played really hard tonight,” Beard said.
The Eagles went right deep on Tuesday night, Beard said, and the extra depth helped the Eagles win the battle of the boards, he thought.
For Garrett coach Andrew Evertts, it came down to the lack of consistency that’s been plaguing the Railroaders all season.
“We have good stretches and bad stretches, and we can’t seem to maintain our good stretches for long,” Evertts said.
Busco was paced by a trio of players in double figures: Drew Pliett led the way with 18, followed by Carson Bunyan with 15 and Gavin Huelsenbeck with 11.
Garrett was led by Drayton Myers with 12 points. Jaxson Fugate added eight.
The Eagles host Fairfield on Friday night, then travel to face Whitley County rival Whitko Saturday night. Garrett hosts Fairfield tonight in an NECC makeup contest of a game postponed due to the recent snowstorm.
