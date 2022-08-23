Prep Volleyball
Churubusco's Boersema commits to IU
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco junior Ella Boersema announced on her Instagram page (@ella.boersema) Monday night that she has committed to Indiana University to continue her education and volleyball career.
Boersema is a 6-foot-2 middle blocker. The Eagles are 3-4 so far this season before the Eagles' match at Whitko Tuesday night.
In her sophomore season at Churubusco last year, Boersema earned KPC Media Group All-Area honors after compiling 245 kills, 96 receptions, 66 digs, 49 total blocks and 35 assists.
Prep Cross Country
Cougars defeat Eastside, Hamilton
ALBION — Central Noble swept a three-team meet Tuesday against Eastside and Hamilton, with the Cougar boys scoring 22 to Eastside's 47 and Hamilton's 65, while the girls defeated the Blazers 26 to 30.
Eastside's Andrew Strong won the boys race in 19:13, while Central Noble's Malachi Malcolm was in second at 19:59. Hamilton's top boy was Jagger Hurraw, coming in fifth at 21:20, followed by Clayton Spaw in 13th at 24:46.
In the girls race, Karley Kaufmann won for the Blazers in 22:53, with Makenna Malcolm having the best finish for the Cougars, placing third in 23:36, while Hamilton's Jasmine Schiek placing 10th in 28:17 to top the girls for the Marines.
Boys: Central Noble 22, Eastside 47, Hamilton 65.
1. Strong (ES), 19:13. 2. Mal. Malcolm (CN), 19:59. 3. Ky. Knafel (CN), 20:54. 4. Knight (CN), 20:55. 5. Hurraw (H), 21:20. 6. Ke. Knafel (CN), 21:25. 7. Eerie (CN), 21:29. 8. Burns (ES), 21:34.
Girls: Central Noble 26, Eastside 30, Hamilton No Score
1. Kaufmann (ES), 22:53. 2. Re. Smith (ES), 23:15. 3. Mak. Malcolm (CN), 23:36. 4. Hopf (CN), 23:54. 5. Rinehold (CN), 23:58. 6. Spohr (CN), 24:16. 7. Buss (ES), 25:16. 8. Peters (CN), 25:33. 9. Yaros (ES), 27:45. 10. Schiek (H), 28:17. 11. Bonecutter (ES), 30:13. 12. Layla Szeman (H), 37:16.
Prep Girls Golf
Warriors nip Chargers
SYRACUSE — Westview won a close Northeast Corner Conference match over West Noble Monday at Maxwelton.
Hope Haarer shot 41 to lead the Warriors (4-2 overall). Westview also had 51 from Ava Brown, 54 from Lilyan Bennett, 55 from Danika Yoder and 72 from Becky Moore.
Mackensy Mabie was match medalist with a 38 to pace the Chargers (5-2, 2-2 NECC).
Abigail Hawn had 51 for West Noble and Aubrey Weigold shot 54. Tori Hamman had 60.
Eagles top Hornets
ANGOLA — Fremont won 202-238 over Angola in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday at Lake James Golf Club.
Junior Presley Scott was medalist with a 43 to lead the Eagles. Khloe Glendening added a 49.
Lucy Smith was the Hornets' low scorer with a 50. Angola also had 58 from Brooke Shelburne, 63 from Taylor Shelburne and 67 from Sophie Deem.
Panthers fall to Fairfield
HOWE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 207-273 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday at Cedar Lake.
Cybele Middleton led the Panthers with 66 and Oriyanna Grossman had 67. Emily Anders and Lilyana Johnson both shot 70, and Abby Teller had 71.
Barons best Garrett, Knights
AUBURN — DeKalb shot 173 on Monday at Bridgewater to defeat Garrett and East Noble. The Railroaders had 247 and the Knights did not have enough players to post a team score.
Three Barons shot personal-best scores. Match medalist Lillie Cone fired a 35, Sophie Pfister shot 36 and newcomer Bella Karch had 68.
DeKalb also had 48 from Kaitlin Traylor and 54 from Delaney Cox.
Prep Boys Tennis
Fremont ekes past Chargers
LIGONIER — Fremont got past West Noble 3-2 in the Northeast Corner Conference opening dual for both teams on Monday.
The deciding match ended up being at No. 1 singles, where Eagle Brody Foulk outlasted Nate Shaw 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4. FHS is 5-1 overall.
Fremont won the junior varsity dual 7-1. The Eagles won all six singles matches. Andrew Deel and Nolan Kelly won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles for West Noble, 6-4, 0-6, 10-6.
Fremont 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Brody Foulk (F) def. Nate Shaw 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4. 2. Nevin Phares (WN) def. Colten Guthrie 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Jeremy Rode 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Aiden Dornbush-Andrew McEntarfer (F) def. Miguel Mayorga-Isaac Mast 6-0, 6-0. 2. Corbin Beeman-Tyler Miller (F) def. Erik Mendoza-Konner Duesler 6-0, 6-2.
Churubusco fell to Squires
NORTH MANCHESTER — Churubusco lost to Manchester 5-0 on Monday.
Manchester 5, Churubusco 0
Singles: 1. Peyton Jones (M) def. Mason Young 6-0, 6-1. 2. Josh Steely (M) def. Henry Caulk 6-0, 6-0. 3. Manchester won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Sammie Lambert-Cole Henderson (M) def. Mason Jacks-Gage Crick 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. 2. Manchester won by forfeit.
Barons lose to Carroll
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to state-ranked Carroll 5-0 on Monday.
Carroll 5, DeKalb 0
Singles: 1. Griffin Martin (Ca) def. Owen Holwerda 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brian Mason (Ca) def. Wyatt Derrow 6-1, 6-1. 3. Will Rudolph (Ca) def. Matt Beckmann 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Matt Kosnik-Conner Gibson (Ca) def. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel 6-3, 6-3. Will Jamison-Andrew Jamison (Ca) def. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey 6-3, 6-2.
Prep Volleyball
Lakers beat by Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Wawasee 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 25-17 Monday at Lakeland Intermediate School.
Peyton Hartsough had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Lakers. Justice Haston had 12 assists, seven digs and put all 12 serves in play. Kaitlyn Keck had nine digs, six kills and five aces. Adelyn Dininny had 15 digs and Clara Rasler had 10 assists.
In other area action Monday, East Noble traveled to Fort Wayne North Side and swept the Legends in three sets and Westview lost at home to Jimtown 25-13, 25-17, 25-11.
Prep Boys Soccer
DeKalb's Joachim scores four at Lakeland
LAGRANGE — DeKalb won 8-1 over Lakeland on the road Tuesday night.
Carric Joachim scored four and Nate Fillenwarth had three for the Barons. The two each recorded an assist along with Imanol Hernandez (2), Carter Neumann, Asher Hallam and Nick Dove.
On Monday, East Noble sophomore Logan Straessle scored all four goals to lead the Knights to a 4-1 non-conference victory over the Lakers.
LPC bested by Knights
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Bishop Luers 5-2 on Monday at Fort Wayne Sport Club.
The Knights led 3-0 at the half. Brandon Munoz had two goals and an assist for Luers.
Senior Weston Roth scored both goals for the Panthers.
Prep Girls Soccer
Hill earns first clean sheet of career in Hornets win
LIGONIER — Angola scored two goals in the second half and freshman goalie Autumn Hill picked up the first clean sheet of her career in her first start as the Hornets beat West Noble 2-0 on Tuesday.
Frances Krebs and Addison Sallows scored the two goals, while Isabella Robertson and Karleigh Gillen each recorded an assist.
Truelove scores 5 in CN win
LAGRANGE — Junior Colen Truelove scored five goals to lead Central Noble to a 5-0 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Lakeland on Monday.
Barons down Luers
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was a 1-0 winner over Bishop Luers Monday at Fort Wayne Sport Club.
Katie Witte scored the Barons' goal on an assist from Jaylin Carroll.
Warriors lose at Goshen
GOSHEN — Westview was jumped early and could not recover in a 7-2 loss to Goshen on Monday.
Andrea Diaz, Miriam Ruiz Sanchez and Kennedy Yordy had two goals apiece for the RedHawks.
Brianna Munoz and Kylee Liechty scored for the Warriors.
Prep Football
Chargers defeat CN in JV tilt
ALBION — West Noble won at Central Noble 13-6 in junior varsity action on Monday.
Freshmen Trevor Steele and Lucas Conway each had a touchdown run for the Chargers. Erik Murillo made one of two extra-point kicks.
