ANGOLA — With the first week of the 2022 Indiana high school girls golf season in the books, area teams have a pretty good idea of where they are as the short fall campaign kicks into gear.
The Fremont Eagles like where they are — a lot.
Fremont won its own tournament, the Fremont Invitational, on Saturday at Lake James Golf Club. The Eagles carded a team score of 390.
Fairfield was second with a 406, followed by Westview with 424, West Noble fourth with 462, Angola fifth with 473, Churubusco sixth with 481, Woodlan seventh with a 489, Lakeland eighth with 490, Blackhawk Christian ninth with 527 and Prairie Heights 10th with 554.
Fremont coach Eric Wirick liked what he saw from his team as it successfully defended its home course.
“Any time you can win your own tournament, it’s a good day,” Wirick said. “We had some good teams here today, and it was good to come out with a victory.”
The Eagles got a 93 from No. 2 player Khloe Glendening, who was runner-up. No. 1 Kenadee Porath added a 97, followed by No. 3 Presley Scott with a 98.
No. 5 Emery Laughlin, a freshman, shot 102; and No. 4 player Reagan Rhodes had 111.
Westview’s Hope Haarer won medalist honors with an 89.
Conditions at Lake James on Saturday were cloudy and cool in the morning. But once the sun came out around noon, the back nine was played under hot and humid conditions. Haarer said it was a bit of an adjustment, but she and the other golfers battled through it.
“I’ve played a lot of tournaments, so I’m used to all the walking, and I’ve played in worse conditions,” the Warrior senior said.
Westview opened the 2022 season this week with two 18-hole tournaments and a pair of nine-hole events for a total of 54 holes.
On Saturday, Haarer said her driving was especially good. “I had a lot of shorter shots, and my chipping was really good,” she said.
As a senior, Haarer has her eyes on helping her team to a good finish in the Northeast Corner Conference and personally try to make it to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
