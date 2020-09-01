KENDALLVILLE — For one half, the Barons and Knights were in a battle that looked like it would come down to the final seconds. But DeKalb scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half to pull away for a 4-0 victory over East Noble in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Tuesday.
“I thought the start of our game was very slow, and I thought East Noble played very, very well in the first half,” DeKalb coach Logan Cochran said. “They were very intense and were shifting very well and covering the areas that we were trying to attack very well. Credit to them.”
“We knew that if we stayed back and we didn’t attack DeKalb, they were going to put eight or 10 goals on us. We knew in those first 30 minutes, we had to attack every ball,” East Noble coach Brian Rexroad said. “We had to get our touches and our passes and keep moving.”
Rexroad made it a point to put one of his fastest players on DeKalb’s Grace Snyder, the Barons’ leading goal scorer, to slow down their attack.
“I wanted to make sure for (Snyder) that somebody was on her at all times,” Rexroad said. “We put one of our faster forwards on her hoping that would stall any attacks that had.”
It was working because the Barons (6-0, 2-0 NE8) only had four shots on goal in the first half, compared to the seven they had in the second half.
DeKalb’s lone goal in the first half came off bad luck and quick reaction by Hope Lewis.
After a hand ball penalty by the Knights (0-4-1, 0-2) set up a free kick 20 yards out on the right side, Jaylin Carroll put in a beautiful cross that bounced of the glove of the East Noble keeper right to Lewis, who put a foot on the ball and into the back of the net.
Less than four minutes into the second half, Charity Lewis stole a ball in the East Noble third of the field and sent a crisp through ball all the way up to Snyder, who powered it into the goal to double the lead.
“We did have a little better focus level in second half. I think that changed the game for us in the second half. We were winning more balls out of the air, possessing a little bit more and it became easier for us,” Cochran said.
Lewis added another goal for her sixth of the season five minutes later, then less than 60 seconds later, Caroline Pranger scored to pushed the lead to four.
While the DeKalb attack was operating smoothly for just the second half, the defense for the Barons was stout the whole match. The Knights only had three shots on goal.
It was the sixth consecutive shutout by DeKalb. Cochran likes what he is seeing from his defense but worries when an opposing team finally puts one in goal.
“We’re sound defensively. But like I’ve said the last couple of games, it’s going to happen and I’m worried about how we’re going to battle that adversity. Hopefully, we do it well,” Cochran said.
East Noble’s Lauren Lash finished with 18 saves.
DeKalb travels to Snider today while East Noble makes the trip to Angola.
East Noble JV 2, DeKalb 1
In the junior varsity half, Aubree Speicher and Courtney Cooper each scored a goal for the Knights. Sam Slavin scored the lone goal for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.