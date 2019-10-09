Volleyball
DMS seventh grade falls
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team lost in two games to Summit Monday. Scores were 25-9, 25-24.
Nicole Azzue had six aces for the Barons and Sophie Pfister had three kills.
Eighth-grade Barons lose
FORT WAYNE — Summit outlasted DeKalb in three games in an eighth-grade match Wednesday. Scores were 16-25, 25-20, 15-2.
Rebecca Yarian had four kills, four aces and four assists for the Barons. Brooklyn Barkhaus had four kills and four aces. Kennlee Dick had a kill, four aces and four assists.
Football
Railroader JVs prevail
BENTON — Garrett’s junior varsity team defeated Fairfield 22-0 Monday.
Christian Hess scored two touchdowns for Garrett (3-4), and Robert Koskie had a touchdown and two two-point conversions.
Garrett defensive ends Joel Barkey and Doug Merriman along with linebackers Jesse Badger, Kamren Pelmear, Lane Gibson, Noah Walter and Ethan Harter kept the Fairfield running attack under control.
