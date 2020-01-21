Prep Boys Basketball
Lakeland-Churubusco games moved to February 6
CHURUBUSCO — Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith announced on Monday that the Lakers’ junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games at Churubusco were moved from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6. The JV contest will start the action on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.
Prep Football
22 locals honored by IFCA for academics
Twenty-two area football players were recently selected to Indiana Football Coaches Association’s 2019 Academic All-State Team.
DeKalb and Garrett each had five players picked to the team. Barons honored were Tylar Pomeroy, Hoyt Stafford, Caleb Nixon, Landon Miller and Evan Eshbach. Railroaders selected were Ethan Harter, Clayton Fielden, Levi Follett, Warren Joseph and Cole Bergman.
West Noble had four guys picked: Kyle Mawhorter, Logan Sumowski, Brandon Pruitt and Raven Slone. East Noble had three honorees, Bailey Parker, Gage Ernsberger and Joe Painter.
Angola’s Ryan Brandt and Chase Soulliere were awarded for their efforts in the classroom. Also receiving Academic All-State honors from IFCA were Lakeland’s Jayce Riegling, Eastside’s Ethan Farnsworth and Fremont’s Karson Meeks.
College Basketball
MIAA honors Trine senior guard Langston Johnson
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior guard Langston Johnson of Elkhart was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Johnson averaged 25.5 points per game last week to lead the Thunder to conference road wins at Adrian and Calvin last week. The victory at Calvin Saturday was the first for a Trine/Tri-State men’s basketball team since 1966.
College Volleyball
Tough start to season for Trine men’s spikers
Trine University’s men’s volleyball team opened its season with three losses in Illinois last weekend.
In Chicago Saturday, the Thunder lost to Graceland, Iowa, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21, and to Concordia, Illinois, 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14.
Against Concordia, Parker Beale had 11 kills and six digs for Trine. Hunter Monday had 37 assists and seven digs, and Dan Boren had 10 kills.
Against Graceland, Kyle Dixon had 10 kills, four digs and two block assists for the Thunder. Monday had 22 assists.
In Friday, Trine lost its season opener at Aurora 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14. Monday had 22 assists and eight digs for the Thunder. Beale had eight kills, seven digs and an ace. Dixon had seven kills, five digs and an ace.
College Hockey
Trine ACHA Division 2 men lose 2 to Lindenwood Lions
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey lost to Lindenwood twice over the weekend, 5-1 on Friday night and 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Thunder are 11-11-1.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best performances from the week of Jan. 13.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week winners were Rick Geist for men (127 pins over average), Brenda Burch for women (110) and Peyton Creech for youth (92).
MEN: Moose — Mike Handley 269, 713 series, Larry Leggett 265, Tim Klinker 258, 733 series. Booster — Matt Englehart 300, Matthew Patrick 300, 737 series, Tim Klinker 296, 720 series, Joey Glover 288, 735 series, Tyler Woodward 268, Chris Desper 266, 739 series, Michael Green 257, Emery Patrick 257, 745 series, Mark Medler 257, Jason Flaugh 254, 705 series. Friday Morning Trio — Mark Miller 259, Joey Glover 258.
WOMEN: Booster — Nycole Wilkinson 233, 590 series. Coffee — Sandy Baatz 201. Thursday Night Ladies — Lauren Flewelling 205.
Corrections
KENDALLVILLE — The year when Central Noble’s boys basketball team first won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament was incorrect in the story on Saturday’s 76-60 Cougar NECC final win over Prairie Heights in Sunday’s sports section. CN won its first NECC title since 1970, not 1977.
The News Sun regrets the error.
AUBURN — DeKalb boys basketball players Evan Eshbach and Cole Richmond were identified incorrectly in photo captions in Saturday’s edition of The Star.
The Star regrets the errors.
