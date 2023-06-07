MARSHALL, Texas — One game between the last two teams left standing for the NCAA Division III softball championship.
That’s what things came down to for No. 3 Trine and No. 1 Salisbury Wednesday night at East Texas Baptist University as the two teams matched up in a decisive Game 3 of the NCAA Division III final series.
And after six and a half innings of nail-biting scoreless softball, it was the Thunder finding a way to get it done when it mattered, with graduate Eastern Connecticut State transfer Carolyn Biel driving in Emma Beyer with the only run of the game to trigger pandemonium in the Trine dugout and the Thunder’s equally excited cheering section.
It was just Biel’s 22nd plate appearance of the season — but it was one the Thunder catcher and her teammates will remember forever.
The contest was a tight, defense-oriented pitchers duel all afternoon, Lindsay Windsor in the circle for the Sea Gulls (49-6), and junior Eastern Connecticut State transfer Alexis Michon for the Thunder.
When the dust settled, Windsor had thrown 99 pitches, struck out four, walked just two, and given up just one run on six hits.
Michon, the National Pitcher of the Year at Eastern Connecticut State a year ago, had adapted to a primarily relief role after coming to Trine. But on the biggest stage in Division III softball, when the Thunder (46-6) needed a lights-out performance to win their second game of the day and take home the trophy, Michon delivered and then some. She threw just 79 pitches, fanning five, issuing just two walks, and surrendering just a pair of hits.
Thunder freshman pitcher/designated player Debbie Hill was named Most Outstanding Player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by fellow Thunder teammates Cassie Woods, Emma Beyer, Emma Lee, Amanda Prather and Alexis Michon.
Game 2
Trine 6, Salisbury 2
Earlier, senior pitcher Anna Koeppl turned in the performance of the season to get the Thunder in position to force Game 3, going a strong 6 1/3 innings, giving up just two runs and striking out four to improve to 16-0. Alexis Michon came on in the seventh to earn her sixth save.
The Thunder got off to exactly the kind of good early start they needed with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.
Lee plated two runs with a single. The Thunder added a third run in the home half of the fifth on an Ellie Trine sacrifice fly.
Trine added a single run in the fifth and two in the sixth to stake Koeppl to a 6-0 lead.
Salisbury tried to rally in the top of the seventh, stringing together four consecutive hits to score two runs and end Koeppl’s day. But despite the Sea Gulls bringing the potential tying run to the plate, Michon was able to slam the door with a weak popout to catcher Biel and a flyout to center fielder Lee.
Thunder Bolts
As the Thunder celebrate their first-ever national championship, postseason accolades continue to roll in.
The Trine softball coaching staff — Head Coach Donnie Danklefsen and assistants Dennis Smith and Sydnie Foster — was named Division III Regional Coaching Staff of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Ten regional winners were selected, making them eligible for the National Coaching Staff of the Year award, set to be announced June 19.
The team’s 46 wins in 2023 set a new program benchmark… In addition, Koeppl was named a First-Team Academic All-American by the College Sport Communicators. It’s the first such honor for a Trine softball player since 2020.
Koeppl carries a career 3.98 grade points average, graduating this spring with a degree in English Education. She also earned second-team All-American honors from the NFCA for her work in the circle, which before heading to Texas for the NCAA Division III national championship saw her post a 15-0 record with four complete games, three shutouts and 65 strikeouts.
