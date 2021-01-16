WATERLOO — A quick three-pointer and then a basket off a steal helped DeKalb make it a brand new game against East Noble at halftime Friday.
The brand new game was all about defense for the Barons, who limited the Knights to 12 points in the last two quarters, and pulled away to a 55-44 Northeast 8 Conference boys basketball win.
DeKalb celebrated a senior night win and its first victory over East Noble since 2015.
“It was a total team effort on defense in the second half,” DeKalb coach Rod Cone said. “We messed up in the first half on a couple of switches and a lack of communication led to some wide open threes.
“At halftime we talked about shoring up that part of it, and we told them defense was going to win it, and sure enough, it did.”
Cole Richmond topped the Barons (4-4 overall, 2-1 NE8) with 15 points. Jackson Barth hit four threes for 12, and Connor Penrod had 10 points to go with six rebounds and three blocks.
Chris Hood and Keegan Foster both had 12 points for East Noble (5-6, 0-2), with Hood grabbing a game-best nine rebounds and Braeden Ball making five assists.
The Knights had an early run of three-pointers, hitting four straight at one point in the first half. DeKalb hit four in the third quarter, however, and wound up 10-for-21 for the game behind the line.
Barth and Hickman hit threes as the Barons went up 40-34, and Richmond and Nolan Nack also connected from behind the arc as DeKalb led 46-40 at the last stop.
Hood cut the lead to four, scoring on an assist from Avery Kline, to begin the fourth quarter, but DeKalb scored the next seven points to pull away.
“We weren’t very good defensively,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “We completely got away from our defensive principals and they dictated where the ball went for them all night.
“They hit a high percentage. That’s not the DeKalb team we had seen on film. Credit to them, they played well, they hit shots.”
DeKalb also made just five turnovers, and had its best possession after calling timeout with 4:06 to play.
The Barons milked nearly two minutes off the clock before Richmond drove the baseline to score and make it 51-42 with 2:17 remaining.
“Even if we miss it, with two minutes left were up seven. Let’s run the clock,” Cone said. “If we get a layup we definitely take it, but we’re in no hurry. We’re in control of this game, so let’s finish it. We did a great job of executing that right after the timeout.”
The Knights couldn’t cut into the lead, finishing a second half in which they managed just five baskets.
“We just couldn’t buy a basket the second half,” Eakins said. “We had a great first half on the offensive end. We got about whatever we wanted.
“We only scored 12 points the second half. We got a lot of the same great looks, we just couldn’t hit a shot.”
Cone was happy the Baron seniors could have their night, even with less than half the season gone.
“Tonight was all about the four seniors (Nack, Richmond, Trestan Kern and Jacob Myers). They’ve given so much to our basketball program and great representation of DeKalb High School.”
In the junior varsity game, Carver Miller’s basket with 1:25 left gave the Knights the lead for good in a 53-50 win. Owen Van Gessel and Owen Ritchie had 15 points each for East Noble, and Miller added 11. Derek Overbay had 16 points and Kaden Pettis 15 for the Barons.
DeKalb won the freshman game 44-13. Cy Young and Kaden Nack both had 10 points for the Barons. Mason Hankins scored six and Keegan Corbin had five for East Noble.
