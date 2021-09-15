Boys Prep Tennis Chargers defeat Falcons
BENTON — West Noble beat Fairfield 3-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday.
Chris Miller and Nate Shaw had to battle in their respective singles match, and Shaw outlasted his opponent in three sets. Luke Schermerhorn and the doubles team of Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares picked up the other two victories.
West Noble 3, Fairfield 2
Singles: 1. Garrett Stoltzfus (FF) def. Chris Miller 7-6 (7-2), 6-4. 2. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Cooper LeCount 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. 3. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Seth Yoder 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Noah Hochstetler-Brandon Kauffman 6-1, 6-0. 2. Luke Holsopple-Mick Moore (FF) def. Wes Shaw-JJ Jacobs 6-3, 6-1.
Hornets beat Cougars
ANGOLA — Angola beat Central Noble 4-1 on Wednesday.
The Hornets won in two sets at all positions except for the No. 3 singles position.
Angola 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Jacob Pontorno (A) def. Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0. 2. Connor Libey (A) def. Carter Meinika 6-3, 6-0. 3. Carter Wilkinson (CN) def. Jed Mortorff 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Marcus Miller-Aiden Koch (A) def. Caleb Weaver-Dylan Carnahan 6-1, 6-1. 2. Harrison Bruick-Quinn Aldred (A) def. Ryne Keirn-Landyn Champion 6-1, 6-0.
Knights sweep Squires
NORTH MANCHESTER — East Noble earned its sixth straight win after its 5-0 sweep of Manchester Wednesday.
The match was quickly arranged Wednesday after the Knights’ original opponent, Warsaw, had to cancel to make up a conference match.
Churubusco downs Lakeland
CHURUBUSCO — The Eagles defeated the Lakers 3-2 Wednesday.
Churubusco earned their three wins at No. 3 singles and both doubles positions.
Churubusco 3, Lakeland 2
Singles: 1. Wyatt Priestley (LL) def. Brady Crick 1-6, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Dominic Lawrence (LL) def. Gavin Haberstock 6-0, 6-2. 3. Garrett Wymer (C) def. Colton Fleeman 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Brett Barkly-Mason Young (C) def. Isaac Larimer-Brayden Miles 6-4, 7-5. 2. Dawson Meeks-Gage Crick (C) def. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
DeKalb tops Prairie Heights
WATERLOO — The Barons defeated the Panthers 4-1 in a dual among sectional rivals on Wednesday.
DeKalb earned wins everywhere except at No. 1 singles. Heights’ Leyton Byler outlasted Owen Holwerda in three sets.
DeKalb 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Leyton Byler (PH) def. Owen Holwerda 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. 2. Krue Nagel (D) def. Breyton Ambler 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. 3. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Chase Bachelor 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Kaleb Lounsbury-Luke Krapfl injury. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (D) def. Matt Levitz-Hayden Culler 6-2, 6-2.
DeKalb wins at Bellmont
DECATUR — DeKalb took a 4-1 Northeast 8 Conference victory from Bellmont Tuesday.
Krue Nagel and Wyatt Derrow picked up singles wins for the Barons. The doubles teams of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey also won.
The Barons also won the junior varsity match 2-1. Matt Beckmann won a singles match for DeKalb, and the doubles unit of Tommy Swift and Parker Woods also won.
DeKalb 4, Bellmont 1
Singles: 1. Cole Shifferly (Bel) def. Owen Holwerda 6-1, 6-0. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Charlie Harris 1-6, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Dustin Henkenuis 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Nate Schultz-Alex Schirack 6-0, 6-1. 2. Grant Stuckey-Grant Fetter (DK) def. Bryson Ball-Hayden Huss 6-1, 6-3.
Prep Volleyball Garrett sweeps Blazers
GARRETT — Host Garrett was a three-set winner over Eastside Tuesday. Scores from the Northeast Corner Conference match were 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
Kyana Martinez and Morgan Ostrowski had 11 kills each for the Railroaders, and Kinleigh Smith added seven. Martinez added five serving aces, Taylor Gerke contributed four and Ostrowski had three.
Gerke and Ostrowski had nine digs each. Smith had eight and Martinez added seven. Gerke had 26 assists.
Tuesday Roundup: Panthers top Churubusco
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights won its Volley For A Cure match over Northeast Corner Conference rival over Churubusco Tuesday. The scores were 25-21, 25-13, 25-22.
Chloe Riehl had 12 kills and six aces for the Panthers (13-3, 3-1 NECC). Hunter Kleeberg had 22 assists and nine digs, and Shyanne Duncan had three blocks.
Lakewood Park Christian won its sixth straight match by winning at Fremont in four sets. The Panthers are 11-3.
Central Noble lost at Whitko 25-20, 25-15, 25-12. Sophomore Audra Brandenburg had 11 kills and two solo blocks for the Wildcats.
Area scores
In Angola, the Hornets defeated Woodlan in straight sets 25-18, 25-13, 25-23. In Kendallville, Bishop Dwenger defeated East Noble in a sweep.
Prep Girls Soccer EN falls to Vikings, tops Woodlan
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Huntington North 3-1 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Tuesday.
Knights coach Brian Rexroad said in a tweet @ENSoccerRex1 that he was proud of how hard and how smart his team played.
Lara Steel and Addy Wiley each had a goal and an assist for the Vikings (8-2, 4-1 NE8).
In Wednesday’s match against Woodlan, the Knights picked up the 1-0 win.
Courtney Cooper scored off a corner kick from Sophia Gruszczyk in the first half for the lone goal of the match.
In goal, Sydney Burke had eight saves in her first career shutout.
In the junior varsity match, East Noble won 1-0. Alyssa Speicher scored on an assist from Sydnee Smith.
Prep Boys Soccer Knights dropped by Vikings
HUNTINGTON — Huntington North defeated East Noble 9-0 Wednesday.
The Vikings led 7-0 at halftime.
College Golf Trine women 5th in jamboree
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team was fifth in the opening Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree of the season Tuesday hosted by Albion at Duck Lake Country Club.
The Thunder shot 336, which was two shots more than third-place Adrian and Olivet. Hope won with 320, which was six strokes better than runner-up Calvin. Knight Chandler Sjoerdsma was individual medalist with a 72.
Grace Dubec led Trine with an 81 and was tied for eighth individually.
The Thunder also had 84 from Bailey Bravata, 85 from Maire Sullivan, 86 from Lily Williamson and 87 from Carli Sanford.
Trine also had two other women play as individuals. Kelly Miller had 96 and Caroline Boyd had 105.
Trine’s Crumrine, Phillips win Venturi Invite
ANGOLA — The Trine team of junior Nick Phillips and freshman Colin Crumrine won the Thunder’s Ken Venturi Invitational Tuesday at Zollner Golf Course.
The first six holes at Zollner were played in a scramble format. Holes 7-12 was played in the best ball format, and the final six holes were alternating shots.
Phillips and Crumrine shot 6-under par 65 and led Trine’s “B” team to victory. Trine’s “B” team had 203, and the Thunder’s “A” team was second with 207.
Tied for second were two pairs from Trine’s “A” team with 66 in the team of Mitch Lowney and Mark Civanich and the duo of brothers Jack and Brogan Brockie.
Also for Trine “B” were two duos with 69, the team of Carter Rang and Nathaniel Acres and the team of Mitch Blank and Charlie Eriksen.
The Thunder had several other pairs playing in the tournament outside of their “A” and “B” teams.
East Noble graduate Matthew Kumfer and fellow Trine freshman Jonah Berndt had the low round outside of the “A” and “B” teams with 71. Jackson Williams and Angola sophomore Forrest Blaschak shot 79. Thomas Stoner and EN graduate Ryan Gienger also had 79.
Junior High Cross Country Blazers compete against 4 teams
CHURUBUSCO — Eastside’s junior high cross country teams competed against Angola, Central Noble and Churubusco at Churubusco Tuesday.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack finished 10th at 14:05. Lucy Kitchen was 14th at 14:33 and Layla Fritz was 20th at 16:32.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Strong was second at 11:26. Noah Dove was seventh at 12:34 and Hunter Ellinger was 10th at 12:59.
Nolan Davis was 16th at 14:14. Gage Donaldson was 17th at 14:18. William McCreery was 18th at 14:22 and Jackson Burley was 21st at 15:01.
Carder Davis placed 26th at 16:37, Wyatt Tolley was 27th at 18:11 and Cooper Kaiser was 28th at 18:19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.