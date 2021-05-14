Prep Baseball
Hornets beat CN
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Central Noble 9-4 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest on Thursday.
The Hornets (6-14, 5-4 NECC) scored in each of the first five innings, including four runs in the fifth. However, they had to hold off the Cougars late.
CN scored two runs in the sixth inning and loaded the bases in the seventh. But Angola kept the Cougars from scoring in the final frame.
Tucker Hasselman and Kenton Konrad both went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Hornets. Hasselman also drove in three runs. Senior Sam Farnham was 2-for-3 with two runs scored on senior day, and classmate Dawson Gorrell drove in two runs.
Freshman Micah Steury started and got the win for the Hornets. He allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Jaxon Copas drove in two runs for Central Noble (8-10, 4-4). Cade Weber was the starting and losing pitcher.
East Noble defeats Norwell
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble (12-6-1) extended its winning streak to six games on Friday with a 6-1 win over Norwell.
Brayden Risedorph tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts for the home Knights.
Andrew Johnson had a pair of doubles, and Cole Schupbach had a pair of runs batted in.
Cadets use late surge to beat Eastside
FORT WAYNE — Host Concordia scored six times in the third, but needed a five-run outburst in the sixth to subdue Eastside 12-6 in a varsity baseball game in Fort Wayne Friday.
The Blazers (17-6) led 3-1 after two innings, but the Cadets scored six times in the third. Eastside scored three times in the fifth before Concordia put it out of reach in the sixth.
Colben Steury had three hits, including a double. Hayden Gardner had two hits, including a double. Carsen Jacobs had a double, driving in three runs, and Owen Willard had a single.
Jace Parnin had a double and a triple for the Cadets (5-8). Sam Brunow collected three hits. Carter Ripke and Jackson Valentine had two hits each for the hosts.
PH loses to Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield 10-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday.
The Falcons scored two runs in the second inning and eight ruins in the fifth. Fairfield ace Alec Hershberger threw a three-hit shutout with one walk and eight strikeouts.
Prep Softball DeKalb falls to Norwell
WATERLOO — DeKalb lost to Norwell 12-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Thursday.
Lillie Cserep and Elizabeth Martin had hits for the Barons. Baylee Doster pitched four innings and Cserep worked one.
Lions overpower Blazers
BUTLER — The Leo Lions, which received votes in the latest Class 4A softball polls, scored four runs each in the third and fourth innings on the way to a 10-1 over Eastside at Butler Friday.
Leo improved to 17-3 in all games.
Lauren Daniels, Leah May and Joslyn Peters had triples for the Lions. May and Ellie Sauder had doubles. Haylee Schott drove in two runs for Leo.
Eastside (15-4) was held to four hits. McKenna Hoffelder had a double. Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen and Faith McClain had singles. Mataya Bireley drove in McClain with the Blazers’ lone run in the seventh inning.
Eastside hosts South Side in a doubleheader today.
Reserve Blazers defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — Eastside’s reserve softball team was a 16-0, five-inning winner over West Noble Thursday.
Leah Ranger allowed four hits and struck out four. At the plate, she was 3-of-4 with two doubles. Alyssa Kaufman was 2-of-4 with a triple, driving in three runs. Kaylee Kaufman was 3-of-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Kami Miller had a triple and two RBIs. Addi Jehl, Victoria Roose and Timmery Rutter had two hits each.
Prep Track EN teams fall to Leo
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Both East Noble teams lost to Leo Thursday, 82.5-49.5 in the girls’ meet and 84-48 in the boys’ dual. This Northeast 8 Conference meet was postponed by inclement weather earlier this season.
In the girls’ meet, Knight event winners were Kylie Garton in the pole vault, Katie West in the shot put, Julianna Crow in the long jump, Morgan Walz in the high jump and Hope Fleck in the 200-meter dash.
In the boys’ meet, Rowan Zolman won the 200 and anchored EN’s winning 4-by-100 relay team. That relay team also included Nick Munson, Carson Hieber and Lucas Freeze.
Munson won the 110 hurdles, Freeze won the long jump and Chris Hood was first in the discus for the Knights
Girls: Leo 82.5, East Noble 49.5
100 — 1. K. Davis (L) 12.87, 2. E. Forker (EN) 12.95, 3. A. Hudson (EN) 13.22.
200 — 1. Fleck (EN) 27.21, 2. Wolf (L) 28.18, 3. Davies (EN) 29.07.
400 — 1. Swygart (L) 1:02.56, 2. Weng (EN) 1:02.59.
800 — 1. M. Norris (Leo) 2:28.03, 2. Carpenter (EN) 2:33.70, 4. Keihn (EN) 2:41.54.
1,600 — 1. Shenfeld (L) 5:40.35, 3. Keihn (EN) 5:41.47.
3,200 — 1. Shenfeld (L) 11:55.53, 3. R. Becker (EN) 12:21.59.
4x100 relay — 1. Leo (Handshoe, Coolman, Swygart, K. Davis) 50.55, 2. EN (A. Becker, A. Hudson, Fleck, E. Forker) 51.50.
4x400 relay — 1. Leo (M. Norris, E. Norris, K. Davis, Handshoe) 4:11.20, 2. East Noble (A. Becker, Carpenter, Maley, Weng) 4:13.26.
4x800 relay — 1. Leo (M. Norris, Shenfeld, Beaubien, E. Norris) 10:05.46, 2. EN (Rodgers, Weng, Pankop, Solis) 11:31.39.
100 hurdles — 1. Handshoe (L) 15.68, 4. Jordan (EN) 18.14.
300 hurdles — 1. Handshoe (L) 46.10, 2. Maley (EN) 48.97, 4. L. Munson (EN) 52.55.
High jump — 1. Walz (EN) 4-10, 2t. A. Hudson (EN) and Gill (L) 4-8.
Long jump — 1. Crow (EN) 15-2.25, 2. Coolman (L) 14-10.5, 3. Jordan (EN) 14-10.
Shot put — 1. West (EN) 30-9.5, 3. A. Harris (EN) 27-7.75.
Discus — 1. Busch (L) 120-6, 3. West (EN) 80-7.
Pole vault — 1. Garton (EN) 10-6, 2. Dechert (EN) 8-6, 3t. Bresnahan (L) and Holbrook (EN) 8-0.
Boys: Leo 84, East Noble 48
100 — 1. Slick (L) 11.29, 4. Hieber (EN) 12.34.
200 — 1. R. Zolman (EN) 23.38, 2. Loeffler (L) 24.19.
400 — 1. Ringwood (L) 51.04, 2. Diehm (EN) 51.71.
800 — 1. Shappell (L) 2:03.83, 2. Corbin (EN) 2:05.57, 3. Fuller (EN) 2:10.66.
1,600 — 1. Steidinger (L) 4:41.22, 2. Sillaway (EN) 4:42.19, 3. Torres (EN) 5:06.13.
3,200 — 1. Ringwood (L) 11:28.42.
4x100 relay — 1. EN (Munson, Hieber, Freeze, R. Zolman) 44.54, 2. Leo 47.63.
4x400 relay — 1. Leo (Delatorre, Patton, Rivas, Slick) 3:34.55, 2. East Noble (Corbin, Fuller, Savoie, Diehm) 3:37.07.
4x800 relay — 1. Leo (J. Perkins, Gustafson, F. Flores, Farmerlee) 9:44.46, 3. EN (Hand, Savoie, Pickering, Deetz) 10:21.19.
110 hurdles — 1. Munson (EN) 17.55, 2. Delatorre (L) 18.21, 3. Fuller (EN) 18.26.
300 hurdles — 1. Rivas (L) 39.31, 2. Fuller (EN) 46.37, 3. C. Ernsberger (EN) 49.87.
High jump — 1. Hoffman (L) 5-10, 2t. DJ Allen (Leo) and C. Ernsberger (EN) 5-6.
Long jump — 1. Freeze (EN) 17-8, 2. Jackson (L) 16-5.
Shot put — 1. DJ Allen (L) 43, 3. Hood (EN) 38-10, 4. Leighty (EN) 35.
Discus — 1. Hood (EN) 117-4, 3. N. Richards (EN) 100-5.
Pole vault — 1. Kose (L) 12, 2. Sprague (EN) 11-6.
Girls Tennis LPC’s Korte enters sectional undefeated
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park sophomore Lauren Korte won her No. 1 singles match over Canterbury Thursday to complete an undefeated regular season.
Korte gave the Panthers their only point in their 4-1 loss to the Cavaliers.
Lakewood Park ended their first regular season of varsity tennis with seven dual wins. The Panthers will play in the Angola Sectional next week.
M.S. Track Laker boys prevail
BENTON — Lakeland’s boys team defeated Fairfield 68-50 on Thursday. The Laker girls lost to the Falcons 95-23.
In the boys’ meet, Lakers Luke Yoder and Sean Conley each won two individual events and were part of the Lakeland 4-by-100-meter relay team that won in 50.47 seconds.
Yoder won the 110 hurdles in 17.74 seconds and was first in the 200 hurdles in 30.16 seconds. Conley won the 100 dash in 12.17 seconds and was first in the 200 in 25.30 seconds.
In the girls’ meet, Abriana Satterfield won the 100 dash for the Lakers in 13.37 seconds and was second in the long jump with a leap of 13-9.5.
Correction
The wrong event was listed in a hurdles action photo from Wednesday’s Northeast Corner Conference Girls Track & Field Championships that appeared in Thursday’s sports section.
The picture was from the 100-meter hurdles final.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the error.
