AUBURN — Prairie Heights rallied from a 12-point deficit midway through the third quarter to defeat Lakewood Park Christian 51-44 Tuesday evening.
Heights (2-3) overcame an outstanding game from LPC standout Chloe Jolloff to bounce back from a 69-24 home loss to Class 3A state-ranked Garrett on Saturday. Jolloff had 28 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals Tuesday.
Lakewood Park’s winning streak was snapped at five games.
PH coach Bill Morr said the way Garrett was hitting three-pointers was deflating to his girls Saturday as the Railroader hit 13 threes from beyond the arc. Jolloff on a similar path in the first half on Tuesday. She had 20 points in the first 16 minutes. That included 14 in the second quarter and four three-pointers in the half. Lakewood had a 24-18 lead at the intermission.
Jolloff was also getting teammates involved in the third quarter as Auburn’s Panthers extended their lead to 38-26 midway through the third quarter.
Prairie Heights followed with a 9-0 run, keyed by junior Alayna Boots attacking the basket. Boots had eight of her 13 points in the third quarter.
Boots hit a three-pointer to put Heights in front 44-42 with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Jolloff made two free throws to draw LPC (5-2) even with 3:44 to play. Then PH’s Alex German was fouled shooting a three-point shot on the visitor’s ensuing possession. German made two of three free throws with 3:24 left to put Heights up 46-44.
Prairie Heights got stops and made some free throws down the final stretch to close out the comeback. Jolloff made three fouls in a span of 1:40 to foul out with 48.7 seconds left.
PH’s program motto is “Strong Alone, Unstoppable Together,” Morr said his team lived that Tuesday.
“Coming off that loss (to Garrett) and coming from behind to do it, we responded well tonight,” Morr said. “It was not an individual effort. It took us working together to get this thing turned around.”
Trevyn Terry had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals for Prairie Heights. She sat the final 7:08 of the second quarter after picking up her second foul.
With post players Terry and Kennedy Kugler (8 rebounds) dealing with foul trouble, junior reserve forward Karlie Hartman played big with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We see a three-person rotation there in the post. Karlie showed she belonged,” Morr said. “Karlie made big things happen, just by being in the right place at the right time.”
Alex German had all eight of her points in the second half for PH, who made 7-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter and outrebounded Lakewood Park 35-27 for the game. Kugler grabbed eight rebounds, and Caylee Bachelor had three assists.
Freshman forward Jade Carnahan added 11 points and seven rebounds for LPC, who turned the ball over 25 times. Mackenzie Shepherd had five points and two blocked shots. The host Panthers were without starting freshman forward Grace Merkel, who was in COVID-19 quarantine.
