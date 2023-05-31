Eight players from DeKalb and one from East Noble received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference baseball team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
DeKalb led the first team with four selections and Norwell had three.
DeKalb middle infielder Parker Smith, Columbia City corner infielder Brady Schroeder and Norwell outfielder Drew Graft were repeat first-team selections from last year.
Catcher Alex Leslie, outfielder Aaden Lytle and designated player Elijah Ehmke also represented the Barons on the first team.
All-Northeast 8 Baseball
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher — Cole Martz, Sr., Huntington North; Eli Laurent, Sr., Bellmont.
Catcher — Alex Leslie, Sr., DeKalb.
Corner Infield — Brody Bolyn, Sr., Norwell; Brady Schroeder, Jr., Columbia City.
Middle Infield — Parker Smith, Sr., DeKalb; Lleyton Bailey, Sr., Norwell.
Outfield — Drew Graft, So., Norwell; Aaden Lytle, Jr., DeKalb; Drew Vanderford, Sr., Columbia City.
Designated Player — Elijah Ehmke, Sr., DeKalb.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher — Grayson Bradberry, So., Columbia City; Lane Lewis, Jr., Norwell.
Catcher — Mason Knoch, Jr., New Haven.
Corner Infield — Riley Stewart, Jr., Leo; Alex Brennan, So., East Noble.
Middle Infield — James Getts, Jr., Columbia City; Luke MacDonald, So., Leo.
Outfield — Luke Graft, Sr., Norwell; Wes Huff, Sr., Huntington North; Jevon Walker, Sr., Leo.
Designated Player — Ray Hoeppner, Sr., Leo.
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitcher — Kylar Decker, Jr., Leo; Donnie Wiley, Sr., DeKalb.
Catcher — Max Robrock, So., Huntington North.
Corner Infield — Ethan Jordan, Sr., DeKalb; Lawson Doyle, Sr., Huntington North.
Middle Infield — Mason Ehrman, So., New Haven; Tegan Irk, Sr., DeKalb; Will Seigel, Sr., DeKalb.
Outfield — Mason Ehrman, So., New Haven: Tegan Irk, Sr., DeKalb; Will Seigel, Sr., DeKalb.
Designated Player — Landyn Iden, Sr., Columbia City.
