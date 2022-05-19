KENDALLVILLE — In what was a busy day for girls tennis after having the first round of sectionals postponed to Thursday, East Noble defeated both Lakeland and West Noble 5-0 to advance to the championship today against Westview, who had also won their semifinal match 5-0 against Central Noble.
The championship between the Knights and Warriors (8-4) will be played at East Noble today at 5 p.m.
In East Noble’s first match of the day, Kyndal Mynhier picked up a victory at No. 1 singles, blanking Lakeland’s Brooklynn Olinger 6-0, 6-0, while Kya Mosley defeated Lakers player Lilly Schakow at No. 2 singles (6-4, 6-1) and East Noble’s Sadie Potts beat Jeyda Brim at No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-0).
On the doubles courts, the No. 1 Knights duo of Bree Walmsley and Ella Edwards won against Lakeland’s Carly Rasbaugh and Amelia Trump (6-3, 6-1) and the No. 2 team of Maria Bona and Breanna Arnold beat Karris Romer and Sarah Smart (6-4, 6-2).
In the first semifinal match of the night, Westview won 6-0, 6-0 at two positions, with Maddie Stults defeating Central Noble’s Sarah Pilnock at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Clark and Ava Brown winning against Lydia Replogle and Maddie Toner.
“I think our No. 1 doubles, as well as our No. 1 and No. 2 singles came out very focused,” Warriors coach Carrie Clark said. “They didn’t let up.”
The semifinal win against the Cougars makes this season the fourth straight time the Warriors will be appearing in a championship match, with Westview having won the last two.
“Our girls work really hard in the offseason,” Clark said. “That is the secret to our success. They play United States Tennis Association tournaments and take lessons. We see the fruit of all of our hard work in the offseason pay off this time of year.”
In the second semifinal victory against West Noble, the Knights lost a total of three games across all three singles matches, with Mynhier winning against Avery Kruger (6-0, 6-0), Mosley beating Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-1 and Potts defeating Isabella Bartlett 6-1, 6-0.
Lakeland finishes the season at 4-9 overall, while Central Noble recorded a 2-10 season and West Noble finished 0-13.
In other area sectional action Thursday, Churubusco lost 5-0 to Leo in a first-round dual at the Carroll sectional to end their season.
Girls Tennis
East Noble Sectional First Round
East Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Brooklynn Olinger 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Lilly Schackow 6-4, 6-1. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Jeyda Brim 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Carly Rasbaugh-Amelia Trump 6-3, 6-1. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Karris Romer-Sarah Smart 6-4, 6-2.
East Noble Sectional Semifinals
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Naomi Leffers 6-0, 6-1. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Sarah Pilnock 6-0, 6-0. 3. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Avery Phillips 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Lydia Replogle-Maddie Toner 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kamryn-Miller-Ella Yoder (WV) def. Jacelyn Hawk-Natalie Moore 6-0, 7-6 (10-8).
East Noble 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Kyndal Mynhier (EN) def. Avery Kruger 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kya Mosley (EN) def. Kora Hilbish 6-0, 6-1. 3. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Bree Walmsley-Ella Edwards (EN) def. Alondra Salas-Jenny Moreno 6-1, 6-1. 2. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold (EN) def. Bethany Trinklein-Ashlyn Seigel 6-1, 6-0.
