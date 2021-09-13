WATERLOO — DeKalb’s boys soccer team gave another top Northeast 8 Conference team all it wanted on Monday night. But Huntington North is a hard team to hold down and Vikings defeated the Barons 3-1 in overtime.
“You can never complain when you take the top two teams in the conference to double overtime,” said Barons coach Jarrod Bennett, also referring to Columbia City. “We played hard and it was good to watch. The buy-in is there to have the will and thrive to get better.”
Huntington North (9-1, 4-0 NE8) had a flurry of activity in from of the DeKalb goal in the final minute of regulation time off a corner kick. The threat did not get a shot to the net though.
But that momentum carried over into the first couple of minutes of the first 7-minute overtime period. Senior Gabe Castillo took and pass in the box from classmate Luke Riggers and beat Baron goalkeeper Korbin Gillian inside the far post with a shot from around 12 yards out to give the Vikings a 2-1 lead 2 minutes, 22 seconds into overtime.
Riggers gave Huntington North a two-goal lead with a tally early in the second overtime.
DeKalb’s Carric Joachim was fouled inside the box by defender Brady Henline on a run with the ball in the 72nd minute. Joachim had a penalty kick and scored on it to tie the match at 1-1 with 8:52 left in regulation.
The Barons held its own physically with the Vikings to win some one-on-one battles for the ball to help the home team.
“I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the fight. I’m proud of the hustle,” Bennett said.
“We had some opportunities, but they had more of the opportunities. We had to stick to it.”
Gillian made two big leaping saves on Viking shots 10 minutes and a little over 11 minutes into the second half. That second shot came from Castillo, and Gillian jumped to deflect the ball over the crossbar.
But the Vikings broke the scoreless deadlock roughly two and a half minutes later on a goal from senior Kolton Foster with 19:53 left in regulation time. Gillian dove and got a piece of the ball, but it still rolled over the goal line.
DeKalb travels to Leo on Wednesday evening for another NE8 match.
“We just have to put the ball away and hit our chances when we get them,” Bennett said. “There won’t be many, but if we do that good things will happen.”
