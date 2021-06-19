EUGENE, Oregon — Former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff had the best throw in her flight and the second-best attempt overall in the women's discus preliminaries at the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials Friday night.
The top 12 of the 24 throwers advanced to tonight's finals, which are scheduled to begin at 6:42 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The top three finishers make the U.S. team that will go to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics.
Dincoff climbed the ladder in her three attempts, with her best of 61.63 meters (202 feet, 2 inches), coming in her third and final attempt. She started with a throw of 58.97 meters, and went up to 60.71 on her second throw.
The leader is U.S. record-holder Valerie Allman, who threw a meet-record 70.01 meters (229 feet, 8 inches). Allman was just off the U.S. record of 70.15 meters she set last August.
Only one other thrower, Gia Lewis-Smallwood, topped 60 meters, reaching 60.94 on her second attempt.
The rest of the finals qualifiers included Micaela Hazlewood (59.72), Gabi Jacobs (59.55), Alyssa Wilson (58.8), Whitney Ashley (58.05), Kelsey Card (57.82), Alex Collatz Sellens (57.69), Veronica Fraley {56.73), Seasons Usual (56.12) and Desirea Buerge (56.02).
