ANGOLA — Trine University’s softball team had two different 5-2 victories over Calvin in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association doubleheader Wednesday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
The Thunder (19-5, 8-0 MIAA) had a couple of home runs while keeping the Knights at bay in each game. But game two was more of a battle than the opener.
In game one, Amanda Prather hit a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning, then Ashley Swartout hit a grand slam in the third to put Trine up 5-0. Trine pretty much cruised from there.
In the nightcap, Calvin pitcher Ellie Borst got in a groove after shutting out the Thunder over the final three innings in game one. The Knights (16-6, 5-5) scored first and overcame a go-ahead two-run home run by Trine’s Ellie Trine to break through against dominant freshman reliever Adrienne Rosey to tie the game.
Borst allowed one hit in seven one-third innings in the twin bill with 14 strikeouts before Lexi Clark slapped a single sharply past Calvin third baseman Amber Staniulis to break up Borst’s game two no-hitter with one out in the top of the fifth inning.
Then Trine, who is a distant relative to the Trine family that the Angola university is named after, hit a home run over the center field fence.
In the following half inning, Rosey entered after striking out all six Knights she faced in game one to save the win for Anna Koeppl (7-2). Calvin’s Sydney Duong led off with an infield single to the left side. Duong stole second and scored on Grace Stock’s line drive single down the left field line with two outs. That was the first earned run Rosey (4-1) gave up all season.
But Prather picked up Rosey in the top of the seventh with a three-run homer to rightcenter off Kirsten Krause (6-1) with two outs. That was Prather’s second home run of the day and fourth of the season.
“Prather is really good handling the bat,” Trine coach Don Danklefsen said.
“We only had two weeks to get ready instead of the five-week preseason. We did not break down our swings like we wanted to. We’re playing a little more small ball. But we’re seeing ourselves start to get into a rhythm. Fortunately, when they (Calvin pitchers) missed, we didn’t.”
Rosey still has a 0.26 earned run average with four saves. She has 36 strikeouts and five walks while only allowing 12 hits in 26 and two-thirds innings.
“We know Rosey can come in and get strikeouts,” Danklefsen said. “She’s learning to like her relief role. She throws it everywhere and can spin it and move it. She knows how to set up hitters.”
Trine stayed undefeated in MIAA play and kept pace with Hope at the top of the conference without the senior battery of pitching ace Hannah Kampmann and catcher Victoria Porter Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues.
“We knew our depth was going to come into play,” Danklefsen said. “We just have to fill spots to keep rolling and fight through it every day in order to compete.”
Danklefsen picked up his 502nd and 503rd career coaching wins on Wednesday in the middle of his 17th season at the helm. He won his 500th game on April 6 as the Thunder beat Saint Mary’s 14-4 in five innings in Angola to complete a doubleheader sweep.
The milestone hit Danklefsen when he got to his truck and saw his phone. The Trine softball family he built responded with congratulations and much more.
“I had a massive amount of texts from former players,” he said. “There were stories and thank yous. They shared favorite memories. It brought tears to my eyes. That’s big.”
Trine will host a non-conference three-way with MIAA rivals Friday. It will play Kalamazoo at noon and Calvin at 5 p.m. The Hornets will play the Knights around 2:30 p.m.
