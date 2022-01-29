LIGONIER — Numbers can say a lot and act as motivation. But determination and guts need play out to make hopeful numbers ring true and become a champion.
DeKalb overcame the adversity of a rough second round of matches to hold off perennial area wrestling power Prairie Heights to win the West Noble Sectional Saturday, 204.5-202.5.
It was the first sectional championship for the Barons since 2007. DeKalb coach Travis Gaff was a freshman on that team and wore a team t-shirt from that season as an undershirt at the sectional.
“I teach math and I knew it would be close. I thought being an underdog would be a little bit of an advantage for us,” Gaff said. “We had guys step up all over the place.
“We had a great first round, then it was almost a disaster of a second round,” he continued. “We talked in the hallway between the second and third round. A couple kids spoke up and said we can win this if we can perform to the best of our abilities.”
The Barons led the sectional with 11 wrestlers placing in the top four to qualify for Saturday’s Goshen Regional. The Panthers and East Noble each had nine regional qualifiers. The Knights were third with 178.
DeKalb had a relatively big sheet of paper in its wrestling room that had “3-11” on it. That was the Barons’ head-to-head record vs. Prairie Heights in the last two sectional tournaments.
On Saturday, DeKalb was 6-5 head-to-head in matches with the Panthers.
“If we want to win this sectional, we’ve got to beat Prairie Heights,” Gaff said. “Brett (Smith, Panther coach) does a great job over there.”
A big win came early for the Barons over PH came at heavyweight when No. 6 Landon Armstrong pinned No. 3 Bailey Robison in 2 minutes, 31 seconds. Armstrong went on to pin No. 2 seed Terran Wills of Fremont late in the third period in the semifinals and finished second to undefeated Angola senior Brandon Villafuerte. Robison got hurt in the match with Armstrong and the solid Panther senior was pinned by Westview’s Julyan Dominguez.
“We lost some toss-ups and won some toss-ups,” Smith said.
For instance, Sam Levitz avenged getting pinned Lakeland’s Ben Miller at the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament last weekend by scratching out a 7-5 decision over Miller in the 145-pound final with a late reversal.
On the other side of it for Heights, Laker Brady Schiffli got a reversal in the final seconds to beat Kaleb Lounsbury 8-7 in the 152 championship final.
DeKalb had three sectional champions: sophomore Braylon Meyer at 113, junior Elijah Knepper at 160 and freshman Dominic Dunn at 170. Meyer won an 8-0 major decision of PH’s Reed Shaffer in the 113 title match.
“Knepper was absolutely aggressive right off the bat,” Gaff said of his 160 final match with Panther Luke Severe. “He was in attack mode. That was the turning point for us.”
Knepper pinned Severe in 4 minutes, 28 seconds. Dunn avenged a loss earlier in the season to Central Noble’s Ethan Skinner by pinning him in 3:20 in the 170 final.
Freshman Jadon Teague came back for DeKalb after missing most of the season with an injury to finish third at 138. He only wrestled in 11 matches this season before Saturday.
East Noble was led by its lone sectional champion, 126-pounder Aidan Sprague. He won all three of his matches on the day, including a 16-8 major decision over Laker Keegan Schlabach in the final, to improve to 32-0 on the season.
“I wouldn’t say we wrestled bad by any means. The kids wrestled really hard,” Knights coach Sam Riesen said. “We knew we had to wrestle above and beyond in some spots. We just did not do what we had to do win.”
Lakeland had seven regional qualifiers, led by sectional champions Schiffli and Gabe Miller at 138.
Angola had six wrestlers advance to Goshen, including sectional champs Villafuerte and Kameron Straw at 106. Villafuerte had three pins to run his record to 46-0.
West Noble had five regional qualifiers, paced by sectional champion Nolan Parks at 182.
Fremont and Central Noble will each have four guys wrestling at Goshen. Two of the four Eagles on sectional titles yesterday in Jacob Behm at 195 and Essiah Kamer at 120. Behm only had to wrestle two matches in the sectional and is 37-1 on the season.
Westview’s lone regional qualifier is Aidan Kohlheim (26-4), who was third at 113. He was 3-1 in the sectional with all three wins coming by pins.
West Noble Sectional
Team Scores
1.DeKalb 204.5 points, 2. Prairie Heights 202.5, 3. East Noble 178, 4. Angola 140, 5. Fremont 137, 6. Lakeland 130, 7. West Noble 94, 8. Central Noble 93, 9. Westview 48.
Championship match results
106 – Straw (A) dec. Ke. Fuller (EN) 4-1. 113 – Br. Meyer (DK) major dec. Shaffer (PH) 8-0. 120 – Kamer (FR) pinned Byerley (EN), 3:52. 126 – Ai. Sprague (EN) major dec. Schlabach (LL) 16-8. 132 – Brock Hagewood (PH) dec. A. Hawkins (FR) 9-7. 138 – G. Miller (LL) pinned Denman (A), 4:43. 145 – S. Levitz (PH) dec. B. Miller (LL) 7-5. 152 – B. Schiffli (LL) dec. Lounsbury (PH) 8-7. 160 – E. Knepper (DK) pinned Severe (PH), 4:28. 170 – Dunn (DK) pinned Skinner (CN), 3:20. 182 – N. Parks (WN) dec. Leins (EN) 11-4. 195 – Behm (FR) dec. I. Clay (CN) 8-2. 220 – Allen (PH) pinned Ley (DK), 1:31. 285 – Villafuerte (A) pinned L. Armstrong (DK), 2:29.
Third-place match results
106 – Waldon (DK) dec. Kresse (PH) 4-2. 113 – Kohlheim (WV) pinned Maggart (A), 1:43. 120 – Brody Hagewood (PH) pinned Chase (DK), 2:24. 126 – McCue (A) major dec. Pica (FR) 14-0. 132 – Clouse (WN) dec. Barker (EN) 6-5. 138 – Teague (DK) dec. C. Biddle (EN) 6-3. 145 – Belhumeur (EN) dec. Br. Miller (DK) 7-5. 152 – Kunkle (A) dec. Hopkins (DK) 8-4. 160 – Everson (EN) pinned A. Smith (CN), 2:02. 170 – P. Sheets (PH) pinned Alex Sprague (EN), 2:41. 182 – M. Snyder (DK) pinned Owsley (LL), 2:10. 195 – Bradley (WN) pinned Daniele (LL), 1:44. 220 – C. Lang (WN) pinned Ben Martin (LL), 1:56. 285 – Norris (CN) pinned LeCount (WN), 4:11.
Fifth-place match results
106 – I. Bontrager (WV) def. A. Clay (CN), injury forfeit. 113 – A. Ahmed (EN) major dec. McCullough (FR) 10-2. 120 – I. Moore (WV) dec. Pavka (A) 8-7. 126 – G. Roberts (PH) pinned Wroblewski (WN), 3:25. 132 – R. Yoder (CN) pinned Hicks (DK), 1:44. 138 – M. Levitz (PH) pinned Claxton (FR), :53. 145 – P. Boots (CN) dec. J. White (A) 17-13. 152 – Herrera (EN) major dec. H. Anderson (FR) 13-2. 160 – Millus (LL) pinned Crain (FR), 3:57. 170 – Z. Rowe (FR) pinned J. Sheets (A), 3:25. 182 – Kyle (PH) pinned Hiedom (WV), :48. 195 – Shull (A) pinned T. Parks (EN), 3:00. 220 – Caskey (FR) pinned J. Miller (EN), 1:27. 285 – Wills (FR) pinned J. Dominguez (WV), 2:24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.