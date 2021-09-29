College Volleyball Trine sweeps Adrian
ANGOLA — The Trine women’s volleyball team swept Adrian 3-0 in a MIAA match Wednesday. The set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-9.
Olivia Jolliffe led Trine with 13 kills and nine digs. Jacqueline Baughman had a team-high 10 digs, 27 assists and seven kills.
Francesca Queary had six kills, and Central Noble grad Chloe Behm and Jocelynn Nicholls each had five. Samantha Carlin added nine digs.
Prep Volleyball Lakers down Fremont
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Fremont in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday. The scores were 20-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Keck had 14 kills and eight digs for the Lakers. Faith Riehl had eight kills, eight digs, seven aces and two blocks. Justice Haston had 30 assists and seven digs.
Lauren Leu added eight kills, six digs and a block for Lakeland. Peyton Hartsough had 11 digs and four aces. Freshman Addie Dininny had seven aces, and Izzy Rasler had three blocks.
The Lakers won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-21.
Blazers defeat Chargers
LIGONIER — Eastside defeated West Noble in four sets Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference match. Scores were 13-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17.
Eleanor Neumann had 14 kills and Mataya Bireley picked up 12 for the Blazers. Skyelar Kessler and Haley Wies had five each.
Allison Hoffelder had 20 assists and two solo blocks and Kessler added 17 assists. Bireley served three aces. Kessler and Mataya Redinger had two each.
Neumann had 21 assists and Redinger added 19.
EN battles in loss to Lions
LEO-CEDARVILLE — East Noble lost to Leo in four sets in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Tuesday.
The Lions won the junior varsity match in two sets and the freshman match in three sets.
In other area action Tuesday, Westview won at home in four sets over Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble.
Area scores
On Wednesday, Woodlan swept Garrett 25-23, 25-18, 27-25. In Butler, Eastside defeated Central Noble 3-1. The set scores were 25-12, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20. In Kendallville, Snider defeated East Noble in straight sets with set scores of 25-19, 26-24, 26-24.
Prep Girls Soccer Barons slow down Warriors
EMMA — DeKalb defeated Westview 3-0 on Tuesday.
Hope Lewis and Riley Exford each had a goal and an assist for the Barons (8-6-1). Carolina Pranger had a goal, and Charity Lewis added an assist.
Chargers tie with LaVille
LIGONIER — West Noble played to a scoreless tie with LaVille on senior night Tuesday.
West Noble honored 15 seniors: Neyda Macias, Sherlyn Torres, Alondra Salas, Madison Yates, Erica Hernandez, Angela Pena, Jazmyn Smith, Natalie Flores, Samantha Arias, Natalie Delgado, Alejandra Soto, Leanett Campos-Gonzalez, Jimena Muro, Jessica Silva and Alondra Calvo.
The Chargers will host Garrett today at 5:30 p.m. in a Northeast Corner Conference match that was postponed earlier this season.
Knights blank Legends
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble built a 2-0 halftime lead and stayed pat for the two-goal victory over North Side Wednesday.
Kyleigh Honaker had one goal, and Kalli Cox had a goal and an assist. Lacey Stanley added an assist.
College Soccer Trine women win MIAA opener
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s soccer team opened up Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with a 4-0 victory over Saint Mary’s Tuesday night at Fred Zoillner Athletic Stadium.
Grace Meara scored both of her goals for the Thunder (10-0-1, 1-0 MIAA) late in the second half. Veronica Ocampo got Trine going early with a goal 3 minutes, 58 seconds into the contest.
Freshman Bella Mabry scored on an assist from Andrea Wright late in the first half. The Thunder won again without leading scorer Teresa Ashbrook in the lineup.
Carmen Sweigard made two saves in goal to get the shutout for Trine. The Belles are 7-3, 0-1.
Trine men lose to Fighting Irish
SOUTH BEND — Trine’s men’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division I Notre Dame 13-0 on Tuesday night at Alumni Stadium. It was the third time the Thunder ever played the Fighting Irish in men’s soccer.
Notre Dame (4-4-1) scored three goals in the first nine minutes, tied the program record for goals in a match first set in 1978 and had the largest margin of victory in program history.
Fourteen Irish players had a point. Eno Nto had three goals and Matthew McLaughlin had three assists for ND.
Tyler Murphy took the only two Thunder shots in the match. Troy Saylor made six saves in goal after replacing Luis Rodriguez in the 28th minute. Rodriguez made two saves.
Trine (5-4) began a difficult part of its schedule as it will play two NCAA Division I teams and one of the best Division III teams in the country over the next week and a half. The Thunder host Calvin this coming Tuesday to begin Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play, then travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana on Oct. 9.
College Golf Trine women 3rd in jamboree
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Trine’s women’s golf team was third in Hope’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Tuesday, shooting 342 at Clearbrook Golf Club.
The host Flying Dutch won with 328. Saint Mary’s was second with 335, and Calvin was fourth with 345. Hope’s Grace VanDellen was medalist with 78.
Grace Dubec led the Thunder with 83 and was tied for seventh individually.
Trine also had 85s from Maire Sullivan and Carli Sanford, 89 from Lily Williamson and 94 from Bailey Bravata.
The Thunder had two women play as individuals. Reagan Guthrie shot 95 and Caroline Boyd had 99.
College Tennis Trine men top Pilots
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s tennis team defeated Bethel 8-1 Tuesday at Ryan Tennis Center. The Thunder women lost to the Pilots 6-3.
Men: Trine 8, Bethel 1
Singles: 1. Cole Goodman (T) def. Lucca Almeida 6-4, 6-1. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Jerad Bos 6-1, 6-2. 3. Wes Troyer (B) def. Jaxon Davis 6-2, 6-2. 4. Ryan Smith (T) def. Jalen Maust 7-6, 5-7, 10-6. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Brandon Eash 6-1, 4-6, 10-4. 6. Caleb Morris (T) def. Gabe Shembarger 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. Almeida-Bos 8-3. 2. Jx. Davis-Morris (T) def. Maust-W. Troyer 8-5. 3. Dixon-Goodman (T) def. Br. Eash-Tanner Pistelli 8-3.
Women: Bethel 6, Trine 3
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Kyla Heckaman 6-0, 2. Layla Jojo (B) def. Jadyn Davis 6-1, 6-4. 3. Moana de Souza Martins (B) def. Bekah Trent 2-6, 6-0, 6-0. 4. Saige Rinkenberger (B) def. Eva Morales 7-5, 6-0. 5. Ellie Cole (T) def. Anna Pope 6-1, 6-3. 6. Audriana Plothow (B) def. Kennedy Outwater 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Heckaman-Rinkenberger 8-5. 2. Martins-Jojo (B) def. Trent-Jd. Davis 8-1. 3. Pope-Plothow (B) def. Morales-Lizzie Welker 8-3.
M.S. Volleyball CN 8th graders defeat Lakeland
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated Lakeland Tuesday 25-20, 25-24.
Whitney Replogle served seven points for the Cougars to make sure the match wasn’t extended to three sets, says CN coach Katelyn Ayres. Katie Forker and Lily Marks combined for seven digs.
On Saturday in Ligonier, the Cougars were second in the West Noble Invitational and had a 3-1 record on the day.
Central Noble swept Fremont, Wawasee and DeKalb, but lost to Bethany Christian in three sets.
In the seventh grade match Tuesday, Lakeland beat CN 25-18, 25-12. Sidney Wilkinson had five aces for the Cougars, and Maggie Tracy had three hits.
The Central Noble teams travel to Garrett today.
Middle School Football DMS teams rout Crestview
HUNTINGTON — DeKalb Middle School’s teams both rolled to big wins at Crestview Tuesday.
The Baron eighth grade won 38-0. Eli McCormick threw for three touchdowns behind a strong effort by the offensive line. Brayen Culler had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving. Xavier Bell and Grayden Pepple also had TD catches.
Brodi Wilson kicked four extra points, good for two points each in middle school play.
Connor Schmidt had an interception in the defense’s shutout performance.
The seventh-grade Barons rolled to a 36-6 win as Alex Phillips scored three touchdowns. Tayden Meyer and Louis Norton also had touchdowns behind an excellent offensive line performance.
Mathias Koehli hit two extra points and Dawson Cleverly made one.
Karter Freed and Norton recovered fumbles for the DeKalb defense.
