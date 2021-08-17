Prep Soccer
LPC girls win big again
AUBURN — Lakewood Park’s girls soccer team defeated Elkhart Christian 6-2 on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 on the young season. Sam Hartz had three goals to lead the Panthers.
Hornet boys fall in opener to Woodlan
WOODBURN — Angola’s boys opened their season with a 7-1 loss to Woodlan on Tuesday. AJ Hersel scored the Hornets’ lone goal.
Volleyball
LPC, Churubusco win with sweeps
AUBURN — Lakewood Park is 3-0 on the season after sweeping Central Noble Tuesday, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21.
In Monroe, Churubusco won its first match of the season by sweeping Adams Central 25-19, 25-21, 25-17.
In Benton, Fremont lost to Fairfield in a Northeast Corner Conference match 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-11. The Eagles swept the Falcons in two sets in the junior varsity match, 25-24, 25-23.
Claire Foulk had 18 digs and 15 assists for the Fremont varsity. Summer Asher had 22 digs, and Andrea Barry had 18 digs. Paige Baker chipped in five aces and four blocks.
Prep Cross Country
Fremont’s Gannon, McLatcher win races
FREMONT — Lakewood Park Christian’s boys cross country team defeated Fremont 26-30 Tuesday. The girls teams from both schools were incomplete.
Eagle individuals won both races. Carson McLatcher won the boys’ race in 19 minutes, 43 seconds. Morgan Gannon was the top girls’ finisher in 22:01.
Panther Braseon Kruse was second in the boys’ race in 20:06. LPC’s Dani Lesser was second in the girls’ race in 23:18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.