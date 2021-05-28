Prep Baseball
Season over for Churubusco
BUTLER — Churubusco lost to Bluffton 7-1 in Wednesday’s first round Class 2A sectional game at Eastside.
The Eagles finished their season at 12-17.
Brayten Gordon, Cal Ostrowski, Evan Snyder, Keenan Hendricks and Kyle Brandt each had a hit for ‘Busco. Wyatt Marks had the lone run batted in.
Blake Shepler tossed six innings for the Eagles and gave up one earned run on eight hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Bluffton’s Braxton Betancourt tossed five frames, allowed no runs on two hits with three walks and six putouts. Kaden Gerber pitched two innings of relief and gave up a run on three hits with two free passes and a strikeout.
Betancourt and Kaine Moore each had a double for the Tigers.
Lakeland falls to Wawasee
WAWASEE — Wawasee put up three runs in the sixth-inning Thursday night to secure an 8-1 victory in the Class 3A baseball sectional at Wawasee High School.
The Warriors offensive onslaught came from an error on a ball put in play by Jacob Meek and a double by Grant Brooks.
Brooks who had a no-hitter for 5 1/3 innings was the winning pitcher.
Lakeland’s lone run came on an RBI groundout from Jensen Miller.
Brayden Bontrager took the mound for the Lakers allowing seven hits and five runs over five innings, striking out six. Blake Sturdivant threw one inning in relief.
The Lakers end their season with a 6-21 record.
Wawasee will play Jimtown at 10 a.m. Saturday. West Noble will take on NorthWood in the second game at 1 p.m.
