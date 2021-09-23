ANGOLA — Trine University’s football team will try to contain another terrific quarterback Saturday night when it travels to Danville, Kentucky, to take on Centre College for the first time ever.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Farris Stadium.
The Colonels from the Southern Athletic Association are 2-0 and coming off a bye week. They defeated Hanover 56-34 at home on Sept. 4, and won at Maryville, Tennessee, 40-21 on Sept. 11.
Junior dual threat quarterback Trentin Dupper leads Centre. He completed 68.5% of his passes (37-54) for 476 yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions. He also leads the Colonels in rushing, gathering 143 yards and two touchdowns and averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Dupper has help in the backfield from senior Patric Edwards, who has ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on 45 carries.
Dupper’s leading targets are senior receivers Cort Marbaugh (10 receptions, 157 yards, 1 touchdown) and Jordan Gunter (7 receptions, 133 yards, 1 touchdown).
“We’re playing great teams with great quarterback play,” Thunder coach Troy Abbs said after Saturday’s 31-30 home win over Mount St. Joseph, Ohio. “This will make us better.”
Centre has not turned the ball over yet this season. It is plus-3 in turnover margin.
The Colonels allow 340,5 yards per game of total offense, including 258 yards per game passing.
Senior linebacker Armon Wells leads the Centre defense, collecting 23 tackles, including 20 solos and 2.5 sacks, and forced a fumble. Senior defensive linemen Cole Arendsen has 10 tackles, including seven solos and 4.5 tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Nick German has seven tackles, including six solos, and broke up two passes.
A point of emphasis for Abbs after the win over MSJ was needing to play better on third down. Trine has earned first downs on only 34% of its third-down plays (16-47) and on 33% from its fourth-down plays (3-9).
The Thunder defense was good on third down in their first two games as Manchester and Rose-Hulman combined to only covert at a 28% clip. Trine had a tougher time last week against the Lions as they were 12-of-21 on third down.
Centre has converted first downs on 53% of its third-down plays (17-32) and got first downs on all four of its fourth-down plays.
