FREMONT — Side-by-side, Zach Henderson and Jeremy Wallen battled for the better part of 25 laps Saturday night at Angola Motorsport Speedway.
The two swapped the lead in the VORE’s Welding & Steel Street Stock division several times before Wallen, of Monroeville, came out on top. The win was Wallen’s first of the season in the street stock division, and it also brought Henderson’s seven-race winning streak to an end.
Wallen, who started the 25-lap A-Main in fifth place, made his way to the front quickly as Hamilton’s Henderson had to make his way through the field from his 10th starting position.
Henderson picked up the lead on lap 11 before a string of cautions allowed the two to battle side-by-side on each restart. On the final restart on lap 22, Wallen grabbed the lead going into turn one.
Coming to the white flag, the battle for the lead intensified and Henderson spun to the infield coming out of turn four as the two made contact, giving Wallen the victory.
Finishing behind Wallen was Rick Rinehart, Travis Kyle, Dennis Peirson, Henderson, Austin Pulver, Luke Tuttle, Hunter King, Zane Beirman and Scott Whetzel.
The night’s racing action saw three other drivers pick up their first A-Main wins of 2020. Tommy Cook took home the Everageauto.com Late Model win, Stephen Minich Jr. took the R.L. McCoy Modified win and Tony Barcus took the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front-Wheel Drive division. The only repeat winner was Justin DuBois in the Perkins Septic & Drain Mini-Stock division.
Cook took the win in the late model division, holding off Shawn Grace. The late model division saw 19 cars battling for the top spot. Cook and Grace were followed by Austin May, Evan Park, Josh Trammell, Lance Krider, Paige Rodgers, Cody Hall, Kole Elkins and Gordon Albias.
After being involved in a lap one crash, Minich took the checkered flag in the modified division from his sixth starting position. He took the lead on lap five and never looked back. Minich was followed by Connor Landis, Johnathon Gatton, Erik Schaeffer, Scott Hantz, Al Berry, Scott Moyer, Jordan Gatton, Tony Dager and Lance Krider.
The front-wheel drive division A-Main started with a bang after Jerry Manns spun on the opening lap in turn one. With Manns’ vehicle sitting where it was facing on-coming traffic, the field jammed on the breaks and tried to miss him going high and low. What ensued was a multi-car pileup in turn one.
After the cars were untangled, Manns went to the pits for quick repairs and returned to racing action, picking up the lead on the restart. Manns held the lead until lap 10 when Barcus took the lead and the win.
Barcus was followed by Ashley Chalfant, Chip Heintzelman, Mike Rehim, Chris Heintzelman, Manns, Scott Treace, Art Hakes, Todd Howicki and Kaleb Wilber.
The final race of the night saw 10 cars take the green flag in the mini-stock division. DuBois, who was victorious July 18, picked up the A-Main win. He was followed by Clif Bennett, Kevin Mertz, Tracy Thompson, Dalton Irish, Chad Minnix, Don Deihm, Ryleegh Freed, Jeremy Huff and Chris Howard.
This week’s racing action at the track will feature race No. 2 of the 2020 Mod Mixer in memory of Chris Beebe. It will be a 43-lap feature with $1,500 going to the winner. The tracks other four divisions will also be in action. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.
