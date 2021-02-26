CHURUBUSCO — This looked like sectional basketball, sounded like sectional basketball and felt like sectional basketball. It only came a few days early.
Churubusco and Eastside, potential sectional foes, battled back and forth for 32 minutes, and the Eagles edged out the Blazers for a close 58-57 win on Friday night.
The two teams are both in the Class 2A sectional next week at Westview, and if they meet in next Saturday’s final, another battle like Friday’s will likely ensue.
“I’m very, very proud of our guys,” Churubusco coach Chris Paul said. “That’s nine games in three weeks. When you’ve got three straight weeks of three games and you play the style we play, we haven’t practiced much because we have to rest legs. We looked a little lethargic tonight at times. I’ll give Eastside all of the credit in the world, the game plan was really solid and we struggled with it for awhile.”
Landen Jordan led the Eagles and all scorers with 22 points, and Jackson Paul finished with 19.
Eastside had four players reach double figures, led by Hugh Henderson’s 15 points, Owen Willard with 14 and Gabe Trevino and Santino Brewer each at 13.
It came down to free throws. Paul made one of two to tie the game, 57-57, with 33.5 seconds left. On the next possession for Eastside, Drew Pliett came racing near midcourt to steal the ball on pass, then called the timeout to hold the ball for the last shot.
“What I told them in the huddle was, ‘This is sectional time. You’re not going to blow anybody out in sectionals. You have to learn how to make plays down the stretch,’” Chris Paul said. “We got a couple of big stops, a couple of steals. The steal that Drew Pliett had here on the sideline was huge.”
Out of the timeout, Jackson Paul drove to the basket and was fouled with 6.2 seconds remaining, giving him two free throws. He made the first but missed the second.
The Blazers grabbed the rebound and ran the length of the court but were unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.
Eastside had the lead for the majority of Friday’s contest and were up by as many as nine with 1:33 left in the third quarter.
Willard helped build the lead up in the third quarter with three floaters over the long arms of Jordan.
Paul cut the lead to four with a three-pointer to end the period. Jordan scored twice to open the fourth, and a corner three from Pliett gave Churubusco its first lead, 50-48, since the first quarter.
The two teams traded the lead in the final five minutes. Eastside scored eight of its 10 fourth-quarter points at the free-throw line. The Eagles were scoring by getting the rim. Paul and Ayden White both scored lay-ups in the fourth to take the lead.
Four free throws from Trevino and Brewer gave the Blazers the lead, 57-56, with 42.7 seconds left before Paul got the stripe to tie the game then win it.
Eastside plays Fairfield in the first round of the Class 2A Westview Sectional on Tuesday at 7 p.m., and Churubusco battles Prairie Heights in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
