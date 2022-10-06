EMMA — Central Noble’s girls soccer team upset 12th-ranked Westview 2-1 in a shootout in the first semifinal of the Class 1A Westview Sectional Thursday evening.
The Cougars (10-2-3) will play Elkhart Christian or Bethany Christian in the sectional final Saturday at 2 p.m. at Westview High.
CN scored first on a goal from Naomi Leffers. The Warriors (12-4-2) answered with a goal from Paige Schwartz. That 1-1 tie was the halftime score and remained through two seven-minute overtime periods.
The Cougars won the shootout 2-0. Leffers and senior Kya Lock scored. Meghan Kiebel was solid in goal against the Warriors.
Lakewood Park 3,
South Adams 1
In a 1A Canterbury Sectional semifinal, Ava Staker scored all three Panther goals.
LPC (8-6-1) will play the host Cavaliers at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Panthers will be playing in a sectional final for the third straight season.
NorthWood 3, East Noble 0
In the first semifinal of the 2A NorthWood Sectional at Wellfield Park in Nappanee, the Knights’ season ended. They finish 4-10-3.
Joslyn Miller, Ari Topping and Daisie Thomas scored for the Panthers (13-3-2). They will play Angola or Lakeland in the sectional final Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Angola-Lakeland semifinal was completed after press time.
