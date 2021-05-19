Prep Soccer
Sherck to lead Lakeland girls team
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School athletic director Kyle Grossman announced on Monday on the school’s athletic website, anchordownlakers.org, that Derrick Sherck is the new girls soccer coach.
Sherck is on the Lakeland school board and is a 2006 Lakeland High School graduate. He played four years of soccer for the Lakers and helped the varsity team win Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament championships in 2004 and 2005. He went on to play one season of college soccer at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne.
Prep Softball Blazers blank Cougars
BUTLER — Natalie Lower threw a three-hit shutout to lead Eastside to a 2-0 Northeast Corner Conference victory over Central Noble Tuesday.
The Blazers scored a run each in the first and third innings.
Lower struck out six and walked two, out-dueling Cougar ace Jenica Berkes. Berkes allowed one earned run and three hits, struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter.
McKenna Hoffelder had a double for Eastside. Mataya Bireley and Jayci Kitchen had singles. Skyelar Kessler drove in one run.
Bre Waikel was 2-for-3 for Central Noble.
Cougars outscore Spartans Monday
FORT WAYNE — Central Noble outscored Homestead 10-7 in Fort Wayne Monday.
The Cougars scored five runs over the final two innings of a back-and-forth contest.
Kylie Bingham was 4-for-5 with three runs scored for the Cougars. Waikel was 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a run batted in. Emma Marker hit a solo home run, walked, hit a sacrifice and scored twice. Casey Hunter had two hits and two RBIs, and Ashleigh Gray drove in three runs.
Berkes pitched the final three and two-thirds innings to get the win in relief for Central Noble. She allowed an earned run, a hit, struck out five and walked no one.
Eagles fight off Angola
ANGOLA — Churubusco prevailed against Angola 7-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest Tuesday.
The Eagles scored three runs after two outs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Kaelyn Marks blooped a single to right to score the go-ahead run, then Kayreanna McCain singled with the bases loaded to drive in two more runs.
Marks limited the Hornets to four hits in a complete game triumph.
Lakers topped Marines
HAMILTON — Lakeland beat Hamilton 25-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Keck was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, four runs scored and three runs batted in for the Lakers. Keirstin Roose homered, singled and doubled, scored three times and had four RBIs.
Luci Cook and Cassidi Parham combined to throw a three-hit shutout for Lakeland. Cook struck out 10 in four innings in getting the win.
Autumn Graber had two hits and Jersey Ramos walked twice for the Marines.
Prep Baseball East Noble pounds Bellmont
DECATUR — East Noble erupted for a seven-run second inning Tuesday and went on to defeat Northeast 8 Conference rival Bellmont 16-6.
Cole Schupbach had three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Knights. Trace Holliday had two RBIs and was also the starting and winning pitcher. He pitched four and two-thirds innings and had three strikeouts.
Blazers edge Cougars
BUTLER — Host Eastside did all of its scoring in the second inning and held off Central Noble for a 3-2 win at Butler Tuesday.
Dylan Hertig had a double, driving in two runs. Wade Miller brought in the other Blazer run. Owen Willard had two singles.
Caeden Moughler pitched into the fifth inning to get the win. He allowed two earned runs, four hits and two walks while striking out four. He got relief help from Carsen Jacobs and Willard.
Willard pitched two innings of hitless relief, to get the save, striking out four.
Dylan Eggl had a single and a double, driving in both Cougar runs. Aidan Dreibelbis and Will Hoover added singles.
Cade Weber pitched a complete game for Central Noble, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out six.
Prep Golf Columbia City tops DeKalb
WATERLOO — Columbia City had four scores in the 30s and defeated DeKalb 152-159 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match at Bridgewater Tuesday.
Gavin Morr led the Barons with a 37. Jack McComb and Grant McAfee shot 40s. Will Potter had a 42 and Kyle Toyias a 45.
Drew Dunham led the Eagles with a 35 to take medalist honors.
DeKalb edged Columbia City 178-179 in the junior varsity match behind a 41 from Bo Potter and a 45 from Grant Stuckey. Landen Brown and Grant Fetter had 46s and Jackson Barth had a 50.
Westview falls to Elkhart
ELKHART — Westview lost to Elkhart 8-1 on Tuesday.
Each team had seven hits. But the Lions got the jump on the Warriors with five runs in the first inning. Westview pitching issued 11 walks.
Freshman Micah Miller scored the Warriors’ lone run in the seventh inning. He singled and walked. Easton Bontrager was the starting and losing pitcher.
Lakers top Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Lakeland won over Whitko 7-5 on Tuesday.
The Lakers lost at Class 3A state-ranked Leo 19-2 on Monday. Caedan Caballero homered for Lakeland.
Prep Boys Golf Garrett edged Chargers for second place
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett eked past West Noble 198-199 to gain a Northeast Corner Conference victory on Tuesday at Meadow Valley.
Fairfield was first in the match with 184. Miles Nine led the Falcons with a 44.
Railroader Thomas Loeffler was medalist with a 43.
Garrett also had Logan Borns with 47, Colton Weimer with 52 and Noah Dapp and Jacob Borns with 56s.
The Chargers (7-9, 6-5 NECC) were led by Brayden Bohde’s 45 and Brockton Miller’s 47. West Noble also had Luke Schermerhorn with 51, Brenden Parson with 56 and Rodrigo Melchor with 67.
In other action Tuesday, Churubusco lost to Northrop in match play head-to-head matches 4-1 at Eel River.
M.S. Track Charger, Warriors boys share Jr. NECC title
EMMA — The boys teams from West Noble and Westview shared the title in the Junior Northeast Corner Conference Track & Field Championships Saturday at Westview. Both teams had 106 points.
Charger conference champions were Fernando Macias in the 100-meter dash, Jesse Castillo in the 200, Seth Pruitt in the high jump, and the 4-by-100 relay team. That relay team set a new school record.
West Noble’s girls team finished third. Its Junior NECC champions were Trinity Parson in the 1,600, Kayle Jordan in the shot put and the 4-by-400 relay team.
