Prep Girls Basketball Blazers down Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Eastside defeated Heritage 49-35 in a non-conference game Friday afternoon.
Blazers coach Mike Lortie called it a great team win for his squad on Twitter @LortieMike, and a very good bounce back from Tuesday’s 67-37 loss to Bellmont at Hoosier Gym.
Eastside is 11-3. The Patriots are 1-12.
College Basketball Trine women roll over Marian (Wis.)
GREENCASTLE — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Marian (Wis.) 73-38 in the third-place game of DePauw’s Amy Hasbrook Memorial Tournament Friday afternoon.
Sidney Wagner had 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Thunder (10-3) in their final non-league game of the regular season. Trine dominated the first half, leading 41-9 at the half.
Two freshmen scored in double figures for the Thunder as post player Abby Sanner had 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists and guard Addison Hutson had 12 points and two steals.
Senior guard Makayla Ardis had a nice all-around game for Trine with six points, 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal. The Thunder outrebounded the Sabres (2-9) 52-32 and forced 22 Marian turnovers.
